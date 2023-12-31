Highlights Bristol Rovers' hopes of re-signing Jonson Clarke-Harris may be dealt a blow as other clubs may offer better personal terms.

Clarke-Harris missed out on a return to Bristol Rovers in the summer due to late changes in the deal.

The likes of Charlton Athletic and Wrexham have now been linked with the striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Bristol Rovers' hopes of re-signing striker Jonson Clarke-Harris from Peterborough United in the January transfer window look to have been dealt a blow.

That's after journalist Alan Nixon reported that other interested clubs may be able to offer better personal terms to the 29-year-old.

Bristol Rovers missed out on Clarke-Harris reunion in the summer

Clarke-Harris is of course, no stranger to Bristol Rovers, with the striker having scored 27 goals in 52 games for the club between January 2019 and August 2020.

That form then earned him a move to Peterborough, where he has continued to ply his trade ever since.

However, the striker would miss out on a return to Bristol Rovers on the final day of the summer transfer window, after late changes to the terms of the deal meant the EFL ruled that not all required documents were submitted on time, leading to the contract application being rejected.

Since then, Clarke-Harris has gone on to score ten goals in 24 games in all competitions this season for the Posh, although a move may still be on the cards in the January window, as he enters the final six months of his contract at London Road.

Jonson Clarke-Harris Peterborough United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 League One 24 10 1 2022/23 League One 54 29 5 2021/22 Championship 44 12 3 2020/21 League One 48 33 3 As of 31st December 2023

Now though, it appears as though the chances of that move seeing him finally return to Bristol Rovers, are rather slim as things stand.

Other suitors may offer better terms to Clarke-Harris than the Gas

With the January transfer window now on the horizon, a number of clubs have been linked with a move for Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough and Bristol Rovers' League One rivals Charlton Athletic and League Two promotion hopefuls Wrexham are among those to have been credited with an interest in the 29-year-old.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Bristol Rovers also remain interested in Clarke-Harris after missing out on his services in the summer.

However, it is suggested that those other interested clubs may be able to offer the striker better personal terms than the Gas, meaning they may be set to once again miss out on a deal.

Bristol Rovers not yet out of League One play-off race

Bristol Rovers have produced an impressive run of form of late, winning five and losing just two of their ten league games since the sacking of Joey Barton as manager in late October.

That run has seen them climb to ninth in the League One table, and they are now nine points adrift of the play-off places, with games in hand on a number of those around them in the table.

The Gas are next in action on New Year's Day, when they travel to Adams Park to face Wycombe Wanderers.

You get the feeling this is unlikely to be the sort of update on Clarke-Harris that those of a Bristol Rovers persuasion would have been hoping for.

The striker is a proven goalscorer at this level, something those at The Memorial Stadium are well aware of from his last spell with the club.

As a result, you get the feeling it would have been a big boost for their hopes of overhauling that deficit to the play-offs, if they had been able to bring him in over the course of the January window.

However, that now seems unlikely to happen, meaning there may be some pressure on those at Bristol Rovers, to find an alternative centre forward option next month.