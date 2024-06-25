Highlights Hutchinson's arrival boosts Bristol Rovers' attacking options.

His goal-scoring prowess makes him a strategic acquisition.

Hutchinson's skill set aligns well with the club's forward-moving vision.

Bristol Rovers have confirmed the signing of exciting young prospect Isaac Hutchinson from Walsall on an initial three-year contract. The detailed statement published on the club’s website on Monday also states that there is an option to extend the deal for a further year.

The 24-year-old midfielder became the first signing of the summer for the North Bristol outfit and, although it is as yet unclear how much the Gas have paid Walsall, the Saddlers have confirmed via their own statement that Bristol Rovers met the buy-out fee clause that was in the contract between the West Midlands side and the now Rovers-bound Hutchinson.

Bristol Rovers recruitment team had to explore their options

Bristol Rovers already had a mammoth task on their hands to replenish the squad this summer - having seen a significant number of departures – and the reports which emerged at the end of last season that newly-championship side Portsmouth were gunning for Antony Evans, one of Rovers’ most influential players in recent times, will have meant that the recruitment team at Rovers had to explore their options should Evans depart before the end of the transfer window.

And in fact, the Gas don't appear to have hung around on that process, making the exciting playmaker Hutchinson their first signing of the new season. A move that appears to have been well received by Gasheads.

Isaac Hutchinson stats by club (as per transfermarkt.co.uk) Apps Goals Assists Walsall 106 23 19 Brighton Under 18's 45 7 2 Southend United 40 2 1 Crawley Town 19 2 2 Derby Under 23's 17 1 - Forest Green Rovers 10 - 1 Derby County 4 1 - Sparta Prague B 2 - -

On his arrival, in his first comments as a Bristol Rovers player, the midfielder told Rovers' club media: "I am really happy to be here at Bristol Rovers, I’ve had really good conversations with the manager and everyone at the club, and I’m delighted to join.

"I’ve always known Bristol Rovers is a big club. I’ve played at The Memorial Stadium before and the home fans always create an incredible atmosphere. Things like that, as well as the conversations I’ve had, have made it clear to me that the Club is moving upwards. Everything here is positioned around moving forwards, improving across the board, and it’s exciting to join the Club and be a part of it."

A mouth-watering prospect for Bristol Rovers

With 12 goals and 11 assists in the last campaign, Hutchinson was a key player for the Saddlers, helping them to an 11th place finish in League Two. And with the uncertainty remaining over the future of Antony Evans, the signing of Hutchinson almost seems like a stroke of genius. The exciting young midfielder has caught the attention of many and the potential for Evans and Hutchinson linking up in a dynamic Bristol Rovers attack could be a mouth-watering prospect.

Both players are similar in style with Hutchinson and Evans having a keenness to drive forward, a gilded eye for a long pass and a free-kick technique that can leave you breathless and win you matches.

However, it does look more likely that Hutchinson has been signed as a replacement for Evans, who has seemingly as yet been unwilling to sign a new contract. In that circumstance, the club can not miss the opportunity to cash in on his value and raise further funds to enhance the team. Evans has played a pivotal role in the success of Bristol Rovers in recent seasons and his contributions to the Gas are written in glorious history.

Of course, Evans may well still be enticed to sign that contract should Rovers enjoy a successful transfer window. So whether a replacement or partner, the deal to sign Isaac Hutchinson is a good start for the new recruitment team and presents a win-win situation for Bristol Rovers as pre-season heats up.