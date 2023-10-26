Highlights Cameron Toshack, son of former Wales boss John Toshack, is a contender for the Bristol Rovers managerial vacancy after Joey Barton's dismissal.

Cameron Toshack has emerged as a contender for the Bristol Rovers managerial vacancy after Joey Barton’s dismissal.

Bristol Rovers sack Joey Barton

It has been a frustrating start to the campaign for the Gas, who sit 16th in League One, having won just one of their last five games.

Therefore, the hierarchy made the decision to sack Barton, with his departure confirmed on Thursday.

Now, attention has turned to identifying his successor, and TEAMtalk has revealed that Toshack, son of former Wales boss John, is a contender for the role.

Who is Cameron Toshack?

The 53-year-old is a name that many fans will know which will partly be down to his famous father, however Toshack does have good pedigree as a coach.

He has had spells with Swansea City and most recently Leeds United in the English game, whilst he was in charge of the Swans’ U23 side.

His only senior managerial role came in Cyprus, as Toshack had a short but successful spell with Pafos FC, but he was sacked after less than a year in charge, despite doing very well.

Would this be a good appointment for Bristol Rovers?

The major concern with Toshack is his lack of managerial experience, and the fact he hasn’t had a senior role in English football, so that would make this move a huge risk for Bristol Rovers.

However, he is well regarded as a coach, and he knows the game in this country given who he has worked for in the past, and the fact he has been at different levels suggests he should have a rounded view on the game.

So, it’s a risk, but it’s one that could pay off for Bristol Rovers, as they will rightly feel that they have a capable squad at this level, but they need the right guidance to climb the table.

What are the aims for Bristol Rovers this season?

League One feels very open this season, and Bristol Rovers will still be looking up the table thinking they can make ground on the sides above them.

At the moment, they trail the play-off places by seven points, but they have at least one game in hand on many of those ahead of them in the table.

So, the new boss would hope that, with a bit of momentum, they could close that gap, but the immediate priority would be to get further ahead of the bottom four, with Bristol Rovers currently just five points above the relegation zone.

Either way, there’s still a lot to play for, for whoever takes the job.

What next for Bristol Rovers?

Andy Mangan has been named as the caretaker boss, and it’s expected that he will be in the dugout for the weekend game against Northampton Town at the Memorial Stadium.

After that, they have a full week until the next game, which is an FA Cup tie at home to non-league Whitby, so you would expect the new boss to be in place by then, although the club won’t rush the appointment as they ensure they bring in the right man.