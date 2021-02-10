Bristol Rovers confirm significant club decision

Bristol Rovers have announced that Paul Tisdale has left the club, just months after taking the managerial job.

📝 Bristol Rovers can today confirm that it has parted company with Manager Paul Tisdale.#BristolRovers — Bristol Rovers (@Official_BRFC) February 10, 2021

The former Exeter boss was named as Ben Garner’s successor back in November, but he hasn’t made the impact that the hierarchy would’ve hoped.

A 2-0 defeat at home to Oxford last night extended the Gas’ winless run to eight games in the league. Worryingly, they had lost six of those games, conceding 16 goals in the process, with only goal difference keeping the side outside of the relegation zone.

Therefore, the club confirmed on their official site that they had removed Tisdale from his position this afternoon. As well as that, Mel Gwinnett, who was head of Football Operations, has also departed.

The update also explained that Tommy Widdrington will take over on an interim basis as they search for a new manager, with the ex-Eastbourne Borough chief leading preparations for the huge game against Swindon this weekend.

The Robins are on a wretched run themselves, having lost four of their last five, and they are 22nd in the table, on the same points as Bristol Rovers.

The verdict

This is a bold call from Rovers in the sense that Tisdale has only been in charge for a matter of months, but you can see why the decision was made given the recent run.

Tisdale didn’t make the positive impact the board would’ve hoped, and they are firmly in a relegation battle right now.

However, the big worry for supporters will be the fact that the club got the last appointment wrong, and they can’t afford to fail this time as well.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.