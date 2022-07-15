Bristol Rovers confirm player exit

Bristol Rovers have allowed Pablo Martinez to leave the club and he has now joined Chippenham Town, as reported by Town’s official website.

The Gas are preparing for life back in League One after sealing a promotion from the fourth tier and have allowed the youngster to depart as they move up a division.

He’ll be hoping for more gametime with Chippenham in non-league too, having managed just the one league appearance for Rovers in the last campaign. Even that outing amounted to just 45 minutes of action for the entire season with the Gas.

Prior to that, he had been a bit more of a feature but still hadn’t broken into the team on too frequent of an occasion. As the side were relegated from League One, he managed eight showings but couldn’t do enough to help them escape the drop.

Now, having failed to really get going with Bristol Rovers, he will be heading to pastures new and aiming to get his career kickstarted with Chippenham. The 21-year-old has never managed more than a double digit amount of showings in a competitive league campaign and he will be hoping that he can get plenty more with his new side.

Martinez does though, have experience of playing for the West Brom reserve side too. Although he never managed a league game for the Baggies, he did manage a further eight showings for their reserve team. All of this experience will certainly come in handy for the player in non-league now he has completed this move.

The Verdict

Pablo Martinez is a name that won’t be known to many and those at Bristol Rovers may not bat an eyelid that the player has left the club.

He never really managed to get going with the Gas and never had much of a run to allow him to get into a rhythm with the side. He had to make do with bit-part appearances and after just the one league outing in the last campaign, it did seem as though his time with the club would soon be up.

He’s a player who perhaps threatened to be good for Rovers, especially when you consider he is just 21-years-old and still has plenty of time to get even better. However, perhaps it was a case of wrong place and wrong time for Martinez, with the player joining during their relegation season.

If he had joined in the last campaign for example, then he might have featured more. Now, he should get the chance to play more often and prove himself more with his new club.