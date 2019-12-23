Bristol Rovers confirm managerial appointment

Bristol Rovers have announced the appointment of Ben Garner as the club’s new manager, with the 39-year-old signing a two and a half year deal at the Memorial Stadium.

Garner joins Rovers with good coaching experience under his belt, serving as a first-team coach at Crystal Palace, and as assistant manager at West Bromwich Albion under Tony Pulis.

Most recently, Garner spent time coaching in the Indian Super League, assisting Steve Coppell at Kolkata-based side ATK.

It is his first role in senior management, but Bristol Rovers CEO Martyn Starnes outlined that Garner caught the eye of the club compared to others who were interviewed for the role.

“Ben was the outstanding candidate for the role and someone who really stood out to us during the interview process,” Starnes told the club website.

The appointment comes just six days after former boss Graham Coughlan left the Gas for League Two side Mansfield Town.

Garner will take charge of first-team affairs immediately, with his first match in charge of the Gas coming on Boxing Day, as Rovers face AFC Wimbledon at the Memorial Stadium hoping to climb into the automatic promotion places in League One.

It has also been announced that Kevin Maher, Adrian Tucker and Lee Mansell will remain as part of the club’s backroom staff.

The Verdict

It is a bold appointment from Bristol Rovers, who have taken notice at Garner’s positive record with younger players. Rovers have been known for promoting players from their academy to the first-team in recent seasons.

The Gas can now put all uncertainty over the past week behind them as they aim to continue their promotion push in the league.