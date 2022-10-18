Bristol Rovers closing in on sealing deal for 33-year-old free agent

Bristol Rovers are closing in on sealing a deal for Scott Sinclair, according to a report from Bristol Live.

Sinclair was invited to train with the Gas last week as manager Joey Barton assessed his fitness levels.

The winger has been without a club following Preston North End’s decision to release him at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Whereas Rovers are unable to purchase or loan in players until the start of January, they can still turn to the free-agency market for inspiration.

Sinclair fits this criteria and will be determined to showcase his talent at the Memorial Stadium.

Barring a late twist, the 33-year-old could officially link up with Rovers ahead of their League One clash with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

A product of Rovers’ academy, Sinclair made two league appearances for the club before sealing a move to Chelsea in 2005.

The winger went on to represent the Blues in the Premier League and also featured at this level during his spells with Swansea City, Wigan Athletic, Manchester City, West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa.

Sinclair will be hoping to help the Gas, who are currently 12th in the League One standings, achieve a relative amount of success in this division during the remainder of the campaign.

The Verdict

Providing that this deal is completed, it will be interesting to see how Sinclair will fare in League One for Rovers.

The former Celtic man failed to deliver the goods on a consistent basis during the previous campaign for Preston.

In the 27 appearances that he made in all competitions, Sinclair only managed to score an underwhelming total of two goals.

By dropping down a division, there is a chance that Sinclair could potentially rediscover his best form.

If Barton is able to get the best out of the winger, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Rovers continue to climb the league table.

Following a slow start to the season, Rovers have managed to win three of their last four league games and will be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s meeting with Plymouth.

