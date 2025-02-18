Bristol Rovers are currently in the bottom half of the League One table, but their owners may have plans to take them into the Championship during the next few years.

The Gas have picked up an important seven points from three consecutive home games since the beginning of February, which has put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone and lifted them up to 17th-place in the third tier.

Bristol Rovers' last five results in League One Opposition Result Burton Albion (H) 3-1 W Stockport County (H) 1-1 D Peterborough United (H) 3-1 W Charlton Athletic (A) 2-0 L Wigan Athletic (A) 2-0 L

Owner Hussain AlSaeed, who acquired full shares in the club in November, recently revealed that he is 'confident' in the work that has been done so far towards redeveloping the Memorial Stadium.

He also plans to make upgrades to the training ground that will see the first-team, the women's team, and the academy be able to train in the same place at the same time.

These plans suggest that AlSaeed intends to take the club forward during the next few seasons, although he did admit he understands that fans have been left disappointed by broken promises in the past, so the supporters will hope he follows through with his current intentions.

Fan pundit believes Bristol Rovers can reach the Championship

We asked our Bristol Rovers fan pundit, Ziggy Carter, whether he believes that the Gas can reach the Championship by the year 2030.

"Based on my gut feeling I would say yes, although I am a bit of an optimist," said Ziggy.

"What the owners are saying, whether you believe it or not, is kind of a recipe for a Championship side, and building up to it with what they have talked to us about so far.

"It seems to be that we can have this year when we build up players who are not quite at that level.

"With a better training ground I think I am going to go with yes, we will be a Championship side by 2030.

"However, it will take a lot more than what we have got at the moment if we are going to push on, especially considering the quality that is in League One."

Bristol Rovers will need to improve if they are going to go up

Bristol Rovers will need to improve if they are going to reach the Championship within the next four seasons, as they have only finished inside the top ten in the third tier twice since the year 2000.

They finished seventh in the old Division Two at the end of the 1999/00 campaign, before achieving a 10th-place finish during the 2016/17 season.

Now that Inigo Calderon has managed to string a few positive results together in recent weeks, the Gas will hope that they can continue to gather momentum during the remainder of the campaign and go into next season with confidence.

Considering the quality of some of the other sides in the division, Bristol Rovers would need to produce an outstanding season if they are going to win promotion to the second tier, but with the owner seemingly having plans to improve the club off the pitch, there is a chance that he also invests in the playing squad, which would certainly increase their chances of going up.

Bristol Rovers fans will hope that Ziggy's gut feeling is correct, and they do see their side reach the Championship by 2030.