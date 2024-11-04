Bristol Rovers chairman, Wael al-Qadi, has hit out at the FA after his side beat local non-League side Weston-super-Mare in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The League One side were drawing 1-1 with the Seagulls by the time full-time came around at the Memorial Stadium in the first round of the competition at the weekend, but with new rules for this season enforced, the game went to extra-time with the Gas prevailing in a 3-1 victory.

It was a heartbreaking situation for the National League South side, who were excellent against a team that are 58 places and three divisions higher in the English pyramid. However, for the 2024/25 campaign, replays have been scrapped from the first round proper and beyond, a huge blow for those looking to take higher-level sides to a second game.

It was a move that was opposed by many below the Premier League, with the EFL stating in April that the format had been "agreed solely between the Premier League and FA".

Al-Qadi hits out at the FA

Although it came to a benefit for his side on the day, the fact that the replay that Weston-super-Mare would have earned was not possible to be played angered al-Qadi, who took to his X account on Monday morning to tell the FA how he felt about the situation.

He wrote: "Decision to scrap @EmiratesFACup replays has cost @WSM_AFCOfficial a well deserved replay which would have guaranteed for them a Super Bowl of a local derby unmatched in their 137 year history. Lost out on vital revenue to further develop their club for what @FA?"

The decision made by the FA could potentially have cost another £30,000 had Weston-super-Mare overcome the odds and beat Bristol Rovers in a replay, pocketing £15,000 for losing the tie rather than £45,000 for progressing through to the second round.

FA Cup Prize Money First Round Onwards (TheFA.com) Round Winners Losers 1st Round £45,000 £15,000 2nd Round £75,000 £20,000 3rd Round £115,000 £25,000 4th Round £120,000 N/A 5th Round £225,000 N/A Quarter-final £450,000 N/A Semi-final £1m £500,000 Final £2m £1m

Not only that, those who do make it through to the next stage are guaranteed another £20,000, and this is crucial funding to a club like the Seagulls who are looking to make a return to the National League at the end of this season.

Gate receipts on top of the prize money would have only increased the amount they won from the tie had it gone to a replay, showing just how much of a loss those extra 30 minutes at Bristol Rovers proved to be.

The lack of replays will also impact on Bristol Rovers this season

The Gas have been drawn against fellow League One side Barnsley in the next round of the FA Cup, meaning that they do have a quality chance of progressing to the stage when Premier League and Championship clubs enter the competition.

Victory against the Tykes gives them the chance of playing against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, and the chance of taking them to a replay has been taken away, leaving them with a similar feeling to Weston-super-Mare.

Supporters of Bristol Rovers will not be impressed by that fact, in a similar way as to how al-Qadi felt about Saturday's game, and there will be a lot of conversations ongoing between clubs in the coming weeks and months about reinstating replays in the future.

However, for now, the likes of the Seagulls and Guiseley will only feel anger and upset at the way the rules have denied them the opportunity to host League One opposition at their grounds.