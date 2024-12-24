It seems Bristol Rovers have found their Matt Taylor replacement with Inigo Calderon expected to be announced as the new head coach in the coming days.

This is according to an exclusive from Bristol Live, which revealed that Brighton's Under-18s boss Inigo Calderon is set to join the club in the coming days.

Having sacked Taylor last Monday, the Pirates' initial target was former Stuttgart interim Michael Wimmer. However, a setback occurred as the German was denied a work permit to move to the United Kingdom.

This forced the Gas to look elsewhere, and it seems they have found their man in Calderon.

The 42-year-old started his post as Under-18s coach last summer and, prior to that, played for the Seagulls in a six-year period between 2010 and 2016.

Something of a modern-day legend for Brighton, the hope is that he will turn around The Gas' fortunes and steer them towards safety.

League One table (19th-21st) Team P GD Pts 19 Bristol Rovers 20 -11 22 20 Northampton Town 21 -13 21 21 Crawley Town 20 -13 19

Carlton Palmer gives verdict on potential Calderon appointment

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer gave his thoughts about Bristol Rovers appointing Inigo Calderon.

He said: "Bristol Rovers were hoping to have a manager in for the weekend, but unfortunately they were unable to get the work permit in. So, they have turned their attention to Brighton Under-18's coach Inigo Calderon.

"I don't know a lot about him, and it is a strange one that they would look to an under-18's manager to take over a club. But, obviously, they must know about Inigo and his capabilities. He must have been recommended to them for his ability to do this job.

"They must have been very disappointed that the work permit wasn't granted for the German, Michael Wimmer. They were hoping to have him in place for the weekend, but it looks like they are going to talk to Calderon about the vacant position."

Bristol Rovers are giving Calderon a chance to impress

The current position Bristol Rovers find themselves in will have many fans concerned about a potential relegation.

Whether Calderon is the man to steady the ship remains unclear, but if he can get the best out of players like Clinton Mola, Kamil Conteh and Promise Omochere, they will quickly find themselves higher up League One.

Many will view this as a risky appointment, but as is increasingly the case in modern football, giving inexperienced head coaches an opportunity can yield significant rewards. In recent seasons, we've seen managers such as Kieran McKenna, Enzo Maresca, and Luke Williams rise from relative obscurity to make a major impact.

Rovers will hope this appointment follows that trend as they can't risk another managerial decision backfiring.