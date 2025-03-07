Bristol Rovers are back in BS7 this weekend for the start of two fixtures in quick succession as they entertain Huddersfield Town at the Memorial Stadium before Bolton Wanderers are the visitors in midweek.

The Pirates' form at the Mem is probably the only reason the club aren’t in a worse position in the League One standings as things stand. It's perhaps the biggest highlight of their current campaign, also speaking to the potential that the Memorial Stadium holds in becoming a formidable asset for the blue and white army.

Sitting 14th in the League One home table, having collected 25 points from 16 games, is a stark contrast to 22nd in the away equivalent; on their travels, the Gas have 11 points from 18 games.

Abysmal away record slightly mitigated by some unbeaten home runs for Bristol Rovers

Despite an abysmal away record and some stunning defeats, such as the 4-0 drubbing to Wigan Athletic, the Gas have been fairly reasonable at home this season. Middle of the road in terms of the home table, they’ve managed to claim a couple of unbeaten home league runs, including back in the Autumn, as they enjoyed wins against Charlton and Shrewsbury at the Mem before draws with Lincoln and Crawley during a four-match stretch. And most recently, in February, they gained points with wins against Peterborough and Burton as well as a draw with Stockport County sandwiched in between.

Clearly, this alone isn’t enough to secure Rovers’ status in the league, but The Gas have been able to rely on their home form when it mattered this season.

Inigo Calderon, however, needs to be extremely wary of the fact that both Huddersfield and Bolton have impressive records away from home as he eyes a shock this week.

Bristol Rovers will need to be wary of Huddersfield and Bolton threat

Currently, Huddersfield are sitting fourth in the overall away standings with nine wins, three draws and five losses from their 17 games on their travels. Whilst Bolton are in eighth, having played a game less at time of writing, claiming seven wins, three draws and six defeats on the road.

More recently, Michael Duff's Terriers found themselves suffering a 3-2 defeat on their visit to fellow relegation strugglers Northampton in February, which can give the Gas added optimism that they can pull off their own shock result. Huddersfield's recent away form is fairly mixed, with three wins, two losses and a draw making up their last six away matches, and the Yorkshire outfit has lost three of their last four matches overall.

EFL League One Away Table (soccerstats.com) P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Wycombe 17 9 5 3 36 22 +14 32 2 Birmingham City 16 9 4 3 25 15 +10 31 3 Barnsley 18 10 1 7 25 25 +3 31 4 Huddersfield 17 9 3 5 29 17 +12 30 5 Stockport 18 6 7 5 23 17 +6 25 6 Wrexham 16 7 4 5 17 14 +3 25 7 Blackpool 18 7 4 7 27 27 0 25 8 Bolton 16 7 3 6 21 23 -2 24

Bolton, now under Steven Schumacher and on the rise, themselves are struggling away from home of late with one win, one draw and two losses from their last four away matches. But both Huddersfield (4th) and Bolton (8th) will be happy with their position in those overall away record standings.

We’ve seen plenty of signs of how capable the Bristol Rovers players can be at home, particularly against the more fancied teams in the League – holding Wrexham to a draw at the Mem in December, for example - so with this, and despite both Bolton and Huddersfield having good seasons on their travels, the Gas can take plenty of inspiration into another crucial run of matches knowing they could well cause a shock.