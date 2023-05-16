He's a man known for controversy - and Joey Barton could ignite fume across Bristol with the potential signing of Football League icon Chris Martin.

Mostly known for some bizarre incidents across his playing career, including a 12-match ban for seeing the red mist in the famous Manchester City vs Queens Park Rangers finale in the Premier League and assaulting former City teammate Ousmane Dabo in training, amongst others.

Since retiring after a gambling ban whilst at Burnley, Barton has forged a decent managerial career for himself; first at Fleetwood Town, where he remained manager for two-and-a-half-years before moving on to the Gas just six weeks later.

And, after guiding the Horfield-based side to a staggering promotion last season in that famous 7-0 win over Scunthorpe United on the final day, he alleviated any fears of an immediate return to the fourth tier with a 53-point haul. But attention will now turn to next season - and the Liverpudlian could do much worse than sign Martin, who remains in talks to sign a new deal at Loftus Road.

Matty Taylor revenge for Bristol Rovers?

Matty Taylor caused quite a stir when he left the Memorial Stadium for Ashton Gate in 2017. A firm fan favourite for the Gas, Taylor - almost single-handedly - fired Rovers to two successive promotions to take them from the doldrums of non-league to the third tier in one fell swoop, with Rovers looking like they could do the unthinkable with three promotions in a row.

Of course, it went down well in the red half of the city, even if Taylor didn't blossom in his time under Lee Johnson. Just nine goals in 75 league games saw him become surplus to requirements before his move back to Oxford United - but that didn't stop him becoming a cult hero for the Robins for simply crossing the divide.

Rovers would have the chance to return the favour if Barton was to convince Martin to join the Gas. At 34 years of age, it is unlikely that he will play a huge part in QPR's next campaign, especially with dangerman Lyndon Dykes and youngster Sinclair Armstrong ready to make the first team - and a chance to play regularly in a city that he lived in for two years could appeal to Martin.

Would Chris Martin be a good signing for Bristol Rovers?

With Aaron Collins winning the League One Player of the Year award for his 16 goals and 12 assists for the Gas, all that remains is a solid strike partner to go with the Welsh star.

Martin would represent a definite upgrade on journeyman John Marquis, whilst Ryan Loft also hasn't pulled up any trees in his time at the Memorial Stadium. With Josh Coburn leaving at the end of his loan spell, there is a severe lack of quality up front - and the former Derby legend would provide that.

After all, 413 Championship appearances isn’t to be scoffed at - especially with 114 goals to his name in the meantime - enough to rank him fifth since the 2004 rebranding of the second division.

Let's get this clear - this signing is primarily focused on being a purely footballing decision. Martin is not good enough to oust Lyndon Dykes from a starting spot at Loftus Road despite sounds of a new deal, and for a side that will most likely be in the bottom half of the table, he should seek pastures new instead of signing a new deal.

But if Rovers were to sign him, it would come with the added incentive of ruffling some feathers in the red half of the city - and after Gas fans suffered the ignominy of Taylor doing the same to them six years ago, it would be a signing that would go down in folklore.