Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton fires warning at Derby County

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has fired a confident warning to Derby County – suggesting his side will attack them from the off when their sides meet for their League One fixture on Saturday.

Barton revealed that his side had scouted Derby in their midweek draw at home to Exeter City with Rovers currently unbeaten in their last six games.

This comes after his side held promotion favourites Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-1 draw with Barton looking for another ‘big club’ scalp.

Derby are currently in a mixed run of form and have an injury crisis after both James Chester and Curtis Davies were ruled out with injury.

Speaking to Bristol Live ahead of the fixture, Barton said: “We had the lads watch their game and Exeter got a solid point there, but we must take enormous confidence into it.

“Derby are a big club, a big side, but we’ve just played first and third in the division and I think anyone at those games would say we stood toe-to-toe and were more than a match for them.

“We’ll go to Derby and we’ll play our way and we’ll attack them because why would we not?”

They’ll be backed by a huge crowd as well with 3000 travelling up to watch Barton’s side try and upset the Rams.

The Gas sit just two points back from the top six and only one behind Derby ahead of this afternoon’s game at Pride Park.

The Verdict

These sides are going into the game at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to form and confidence. Derby have been struggling at home in recent weeks while Bristol Rovers are in the middle of a massive revival after a slow start to the season.

Couple that with the injuries to key players for Derby, Rovers will certainly be going into the game as favourites.

That being said, Derby still have a good squad available to them and anything other than a win will certainly see the pressure mount on new boss Paul Warne.