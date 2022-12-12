Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton delivers damning verdict on Gareth Southgate and the England job

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has questioned why England boss Gareth Southgate has not resigned yet following the World Cup elimination.

England were knocked out of the tournament in Qatar on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat to current holders France. Aurelien Tchouameni gave the French a first half lead, before England equalised through Harry Kane’s penalty in the 54th minute. Olivier Giroud’s 78th-minute header then put Didier Deschamps’ side back in front, but just minutes later, England were awarded another penalty. This time Kane could not convert, blazing it over the bar and France held on to set up a semi-final with Morocco and send England home.

Southgate has been in charge of England since September 2016 and has led the country to a World Cup semi-final where they were beaten by Croatia and to the final of the European Championships last summer, losing on penalties to Italy.

The 52-year-old refused to say whether he wanted to remain in the job following the latest disappointment and admitted that he felt “conflicted” over staying on.

It was a strong performance against France, with many feeling England were the better side on the night and despite the bad luck of Kane’s missed penalty and a number of questionable referring decisions, Barton had little sympathy for Southgate.

Can’t believe Southgate hasn’t resigned yet. That’s two World Cups and a home European Championship we could/should have won. Stop rewarding failure. Got to go. Time to hire somebody who can win. Pizza Hut advert years ago. Enough said. 📦 — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 12, 2022

“Can’t believe Southgate hasn’t resigned yet. That’s two World Cups and a home European Championship we could/should have won,” Barton said on his Twitter account.

“Stop rewarding failure. Got to go. Time to hire somebody who can win.

“Pizza Hut advert years ago. Enough said.”

The verdict

This seems a bit of a harsh comment from Barton.

Southgate would be the first person to concede that previous tournaments represented a missed opportunity for his side and it is understandable why Barton would want change, but it is difficult to call losing to the current World Cup holders a failure.

France are a side with plenty of tournament experience and quality, such as Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann and as shown on Saturday, players like that are able to come up with moments of brilliance to punish you.

England should arguably have had another penalty in the first half after a foul on Bukayo Saka and in fairness to Southgate, there is nothing he can do about his star striker missing from the spot.

It is right for Southgate and the FA to take their time over the next steps and perhaps it is a case of being careful what you wish for as he has built an England side to be proud of and achieved more than many other England managers in recent times.