Bristol Rovers have confirmed a significant change away from the pitch, with director of football George Friend set to step down from his role at the end of the current campaign.

It has been a difficult term at the Memorial Stadium, with the Gas remaining very much in danger of suffering relegation to League Two despite the mid-season appointment of Inigo Calderon.

The Spanish boss has won six of his 20 games in charge but has thus far been unable to guide Rovers away from relegation trouble. Consecutive victories over promotion-chasing duo Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers at the start of March had looked to all-but-seal their third-tier status for another year, but three straight defeats at the hands of Lincoln City, Crawley Town and Mansfield have plunged them back into the mix.

EFL League One bottom-six standings, as of March 31 Position Team P GD Pts 19th Northampton Town 39 -19 43 20th Bristol Rovers 39 -23 42 21st Burton Albion 38 -16 36 22nd Crawley Town 39 -27 36 23rd Cambridge United 39 -26 31 24th Shrewsbury Town 38 -31 28

Supporters will be focused on the side's survival battle right now, with Rovers just six points above 21st-placed Burton Albion, who have a potentially crucial game in hand.

However, events off the pitch will also be of interest, and the club have confirmed a huge change which will see Friend step down from his role to be succeeded by Ricky Martin.

George Friend to step down for Ricky Martin in big off-pitch Bristol Rovers change

On Monday morning, the club revealed in an official statement that Friend will be stepping down once the season draws to a close.

Friend was first appointed to his role last February and has made the decision to leave Rovers, but will be staying on until the end of the season.

He will, however, be replaced by former Stoke City and Norwich technical director Martin, who will be getting on board immediately.

It's an interesting change as Rovers enter yet another period of off-field transition - many Gas supporters will be glad to see the back of Friend, who is widely deemed to have failed to deliver in his role, but Martin also earned mixed reviews during his time at Stoke.

In the club's statement, Friend wrote: "After careful consideration, I have decided to step down from my role as Director of Football at the end of the season.

Related Oxford, Bristol Rovers and Wrexham will share memory of player that's been transferred 51 times Jefferson Louis played for Oxford, Bristol Rovers and Wrexham, and is still playing at 46, after moving clubs 51 times

"I am proud of the improvements we have achieved together in developing the Club’s staffing infrastructure, alongside a sustainable and exciting game model, while the plans for upgraded training ground and stadium facilities promise to further elevate Bristol Rovers in the years to come.

"The Club has a strong foundation with an excellent Head Coach in Iñigo Calderón, a core group of talented players and promising, young, homegrown talent who have been firmly integrated into the first-team environment.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the Board, the staff, the players, and our fans for their support during my time as Director Of Football.

"I look forward to seeing how the Club continues to develop and I wish Ricky every success when he takes over the role following a handover period.

"Thank you once again to everyone who has been a part of this journey. Up The Gas!"

Bristol Rovers supporters may be concerned by Ricky Martin's Stoke City record amid George Friend news

While Friend will hardly leave with a strong standing among supporters, there may already be certain concerns about Martin's presence at the club.

Martin held the role of technical director at Stoke for 15 turbulent months, and his time at the helm is hardly considered a success in the Potteries. The ex-West Ham United academy manager pulled off coups by completing signings for Wouter Burger, Bae Junho and Million Manhoef, but had more misses than hits.

The likes of Ryan Mmaee, Andre Vidigal, Niall Ennis, Mehdi Leris and Wesley were all signed under Martin's watch but failed to deliver, and he was promptly sacked by the Potters last year.

It's not worth writing Martin off just yet - he deserves time to settle into the job and navigate the summer window first - but there could just be early concerns at play.