Bristol Rovers are reportedly closing in on signing 33-year-old free agent Romaine Sawyers, according to the South London Press.

The Kittitian midfielder spent the first four months of the league season as a free agent, having been released from Cardiff last summer, though has played his way out of obscurity after joining AFC Wimbledon in early December on a one-month contract.

Playing just 199 minutes for the Wombles, Sawyers signed off his short tenure in South London with a late winner against Newport County on January second.

The move to the League Two side represented a significant step-down, as the former West Brom and Brentford man boasts over 200 Championship appearances.

Romaine Sawyers - Performance in England's top four divisions (as per Transfermarkt) League Apps Goals Assists Minutes Championship 233 12 22 17.853' League One 136 16 20 10.172' Premier League 19 0 0 1.490' League Two 12 1 0 325'

Given his relative pedigree and experience, the purported Bristol move could be a considerable coup for Iñigo Calderón's side.

Sawyers wishes to 'pursue a new challenge'

While Wimbledon's acquisition of Sawyers had always promised to be an exceedingly temporary affair, fans were perhaps surprised by the abruptness at with which he had departed the club, after fitting in well during his short stay.

The sequence of events, while not necessarily disingenuous, suggests that Sawyers' plan was always to play himself back into the shop window for Championship and League One clubs in time for the transfer window to open.

A statement from the Dons' club website read as follows

"The Club can confirm that Romaine Sawyers has departed to pursue a new challenge.

"This follows negotiations between the midfielder and the Dons following the expiry of Romaine’s previous one-month contract.

"Romaine made five appearances during his time at Wimbledon, scoring in his final game in our recent 2-1 win over Newport County.

"Everyone at the club thanks Romaine for his efforts during his time at Cherry Red Records Stadium and wishes him all the best for the future."

Seemingly leaving the club amicably, with performances validating the belief that he remains too good for the fourth-tier at present, Bristol Rovers supporters will be praying that the aforementioned 'new challenge' sees him at the Quarters within the week.

With Bristol Post's Rovers correspondent Dan Hargreaves confirming the interest earlier today

What can Sawyers bring to Bristol Rovers?

One of the most experienced active EFL midfielders, Romaine Sawyers represents a significant boost to the Pirates' current options in the middle of the park.

In a midfield that is still developing its identity under their new Spanish boss, his versatility could be his most valuable quality. The former Stoke City man has been known to play anywhere from centre-forward, either wing, and all the way back to defensive midfield, which is where he has most commonly featured in his 30's.

If his Championship-level fitness and ability has indeed been truly rediscovered after the Wimbledon loan, he will undoubtedly displace, and improve upon, one of the usual midfield pair of Grant Ward and Jamie Lindsay.

An exciting proposition in relatively unusual circumstances, if the deal goes through, Sawyers' arrival could be the catalyst to Rovers' escape from relegation contention.