Wrexham have won the race to sign Huddersfield Town defender Will Boyle.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, the Red Dragons faced competition from League One sides Bristol Rovers and Fleetwood Town and fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Stockport County, but he has signed a three-year deal at the Racecourse Ground.

Boyle started his career with the Terriers and he returned to the John Smith's Stadium last summer from Cheltenham Town, but he found his game time limited, making just 18 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old did not feature for Town under Neil Warnock after his appointment in February, frequently being left out of the matchday squad altogether.

Warnock reportedly "has to cut the payroll" at the club this summer, meaning Boyle was allowed to depart.

Boyle won promotion from League Two previously, winning the fourth tier title with Cheltenham in 2021, and he was named in the division's Team of the Season that year, while a move to Wales will reunite him with his former Robins defensive partner Ben Tozer.

The centre-back becomes the Red Dragons' first signing of the summer following their promotion from the National League and he will now join the squad for their trip to the US, with manager Phil Parkinson revealing his delight at getting the deal over the line.

"Will is a strong addition to the squad; he’s had success in this division before and then played in League One and had a taste of the Championship last season too," Parkinson told the club's official website.

"I feel his character will fit in perfectly with the group, and it’s pleasing to get a signing through the door prior to departing for America."

What did Will Boyle say about his move to Wrexham?

Boyle expressed his excitement about joining the club and become part of the ambitious project under owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

"I’m delighted the deal’s over the line, and looking forward to getting started," Boyle told the club's official website.

"It’s a good time to join – I can’t say anything that people don’t already know about what’s happening at this Football Club – but it’s also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.

"It’s exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It’s a Club that is only going in one direction."

Is Will Boyle a good signing for Wrexham?

Boyle is an excellent addition for the Red Dragons.

He has proven himself to be an incredibly solid and reliable defender at both League One and Two level and his previous fourth tier promotion experience will be invaluable in the dressing room as Parkinson's men look to challenge at the top of the division next season.

It is a statement signing from the club to bring in a player from the Championship and to fight off competition from third tier sides to land his signature.

Recruiting Boyle is a strong start to Wrexham's summer business and it would be no surprise to see more high-profile arrivals over the coming months.