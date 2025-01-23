There have so far been more outgoings than incomings at Bristol Rovers this month, with several players exiting on loan and the only addition at the time of writing being 33-year-old midfielder Romaine Sawyers.

And with the departures of both Luke McCormick and Bryant Bilongo on loan last week – two players who had been there or thereabouts with the first team – it might be argued that the Gas are currently in a weaker position squad-wise than they were at the start of the window.

Of course, there is still more than a week of the window remaining, and they are expected to bring in further additions.

In an interview with the club last week, soon-to-be full owner of Bristol Rovers, Hussain Al Saeed, spoke of his confidence in his choice of Íñigo Calderón as head coach, and in the squad, also confirming Calderón will receive financial backing this January and beyond.

"Caldy we looked at as being the right man coming for this squad that we have, for those younger players," he said.

"He had worked with young players before and he’s very well respected in the field. We thought he was the right person in terms of character, in terms of his commitment, his passion about football and his experience as well. And we think he’s the right man to you know guide us through."

Committing to support the new coach in the next two transfer windows, he said: "The sport science and the sport directors all recommended him. We feel that after meeting with him, he is the right man to guide us through so we will be behind him. We’re going to support him this transfer window plus, of course, next summer so we’re just going to wish him good luck and we will be behind him all the way."

Bristol Rovers transfer activity January 2025 (up to 22/01/25) Incomings Romaine Sawyers Free Transfer Jevani Brown Notts County Return from loan Outgoing Luke McCormick Forest Green Rovers Loan Bryant Bilongo Harrogate Town Loan Jerry Lawrence Hungerford Loan Micah Anthony Bath City Loan Kofi Shaw Yeovil Town Loan Jake Garrett Blackburn Rovers End of loan Michael Forbes West Ham u21 End of loan

Where Bristol Rovers should strengthen in January

Speaking to Bristol Live post-Barnsley, Calderón suggested that any signings made this month need to be better than what he already has.

"I am not desperate to bring players in," he said. "Otherwise I would be lying to you. I’m happy with the ones we have and if we find something better than the ones we have they will be welcome but I don’t want to be made bringing [in] players."

There are a few key areas that Rovers will be looking at and it was reported by Bristol Live at the start of the window that the Gas would be in the market for a centre-back and a central midfielder in January, with Sawyers the only tick on that sheet so far.

An experienced backup goalkeeper is also essential, not just to provide some support for West Bromwich Albion loanee Joshua Griffiths, but also to help develop youngsters Matt Hall and Jed Ward. The latter is expected to challenge for the Bristol Rovers number one spot next season following an impressive spell with Forest Green so far this term.

Calderón told Bristol Live last week that although he would prefer three goalkeepers in the squad, budget restraints prevent this - perhaps in contradiction to the new owners' claimed stance. Only those on the training ground day in and day out will know how close Griffiths is to missing a game or two through injury, and indeed, what level of standard Matthew Hall really is at, but the risk of the Gas getting caught short here looks real and the new head coach might be best served in trying to convince the new hierarchy that this is an area they really need to invest in.

Rovers will also be keeping a close eye on the striker market as the club's rotten luck in that position continues with the injury of Promise Omochere. While they do have Chris Martin, Ruel Sotiriou, and Gatlin O'Donkor as striker options, none have yet staked claim to the position and the Gas can't afford to get caught out in that department either at this stage of the season.

January could prove to be a pivotal window for Bristol Rovers

So far this January it’s been a quiet recruitment campaign in terms of incomings, following on from a start to the season where the sixteen signings from the summer window have yet to make any mark at all. It leaves the Gas in a precarious position in the League One table, although back-to-back league wins have brought some relief to the struggling side now under new management.

Relegation is currently a real prospect for the Gas with them sitting in 18th position, just seven points clear of Crawley, who have games in hand over all their closest rivals. And with the squad yet to click in any meaningful way on the pitch, Director of Football George Friend may wish to take all the opportunities he gets to strengthen the squad and present more effective options to the new coach.

Friend has the task of ensuring his recruitment can start to make the impact Rovers need, or he may find his position at the club coming under more intense scrutiny.