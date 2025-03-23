As former Bristol Rovers personnel go, the club have had their share of famous faces with proud achievements. Many of whom gained fame after they graced the colours of the team currently presiding in BS7.

But there is one former player, one national hero, whose achievements stand alone among former Gas icons. Alan Ball is perhaps one of the greatest players to ever play for Bristol Rovers, and some would say to grace the beautiful game.

Plenty of former Rovers players have played at the highest level to achieve international caps, Geoff Bradford and Rickie Lambert scoring on their England debuts, for example. Mick Channon achieved 46 caps for England and Vitalijs Astafjevs earned himself a century of international caps for his country, Latvia. But to date, only one Bristol Rovers player has ever won the World Cup: Alan Ball.

Sure it was long before Ball had ever put on that blue and white shirt when he won the Jules Rimet Trophy, but it’s an outstanding claim to fame for the League One club to possess nevertheless.

In fact, only one serving player has ever been called up to the full England squad while at Rovers. That was Geoff Bradford in 1955 as he made his one and only cap, even getting on the scoresheet as England beat Denmark 5-1.

Alan Ball’s World Cup Final heroics for England v Germany

While Ball only played one of England’s group matches in that most infamous of tournaments for the Three Lions, he played every match from the quarter-finals onwards. In the final, according to analysis conducted by Jamie Carragher for Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, Ball ranked among the top five players on the pitch for chances created, dribbles, successful passes and shots on target that day.

Hat-trick hero Geoff Hurst even proclaimed that Ball was the real man of the match in that final.

The then-21-year-old, and youngest member of the World Cup-winning squad, was critical in that most controversial of goals, as his cross was met by Hurst before it bounced off the crossbar and over that white line - as far as the linesman was concerned at least - to put England 3-2 ahead in extra-time of the World Cup final at Wembley.

Alan Ball's World Cup winning achievement is unmatched at Bristol Rovers

Ball signed for Bristol Rovers at the end of an illustrious career. He was signed by then-manager Bobby Gould under the agreement that Ball would be allowed to apply for management jobs as he tried to set himself up for a life after playing.

In 17 appearances for Rovers, Ball scored twice as he wrapped up his fine career at Bristol Rovers.

While no other Gas player has won the Men's World Cup, Rovers have had a couple of youngsters in the past who've won honours for their national team – albeit only Rovers players on loan. Jake Clarke-Salter won the Under 20 World Cup in 2017 following his loan spell at the Pirates; and Harvey Vale won the Euros in 2022 for the England under 19’s before joining the Gas the following year.

Ball, however, was a permanent signature for the Gas and his achievements are unmatched. Whether anyone else joins this unique club is to be seen, but Ball will always be known as the first.