Kamil Conteh's time at Blundell Park was a relatively brief one, less than seven months to be more precise - joining for an undisclosed fee from Championship club Middlesbrough in early July 2023, before moving on to League One side Bristol Rovers before the close of the 2024 January transfer window.

However, the structure of the deal(s) as a whole is a solid, sustainable, and achievable model for Grimsby Town to follow consistently as they look to progress in the game's modern era.

21-year-old Conteh, born in London, though representing Sierra Leone internationally, was seen as something of a coup for the Mariners when he put pen to paper on a three-year deal upon agreeing the move from Teesside to the East Coast, having failed to make a senior appearance at Boro.

This opinion was quickly understood and shared by the Grimsby faithful, as his pre-season and initial appearances in League Two saw him show his class both in and out of possession. Very composed with the ball at his feet, the midfielder, largely deployed in a holding role, is comfortable receiving the ball from his goalkeeper and defenders whilst under pressure and starting the attack. The youngster is also physically strong, combative, and particularly astute at winning back possession by interception through his reading of the game.

Conteh is a product of the Crystal Palace and Watford youth set-ups, and though he'd had successful loan spells in non-league at both Braintree Town and Gateshead - where he was awarded Supporters' Player of the Year - the Mariners' opening League Two fixture against AFC Wimbledon at Blundell Park was indeed Conteh's first appearance at Football League level. It was instantly apparent that Grimsby had acquired a player with a high potential ceiling, one who would very likely play further up the pyramid.

Although it's been a difficult season for Grimsby Town overall, including a change in manager as Paul Hurst was replaced by David Artell as the Mariners look to preserve their Football League status, Conteh was one of the standouts. Whilst still learning his trade and raw in certain aspects of his game, it became a case of Grimsby fans just enjoying seeing him in a black and white shirt while they could, as a swoop from a higher league club was inevitable. A case of when rather than if.

Kamil Conteh's statistics for the 23/24 season so far, as per Transfermarkt Competition Matches Played Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played League Two 25 0 2 7 0 1.960' League One 87 0 0 2 1 685' FA Cup 3 0 0 0 0 136' EFL Cup 0 0 0 0 0 0' EFL Trophy 1 0 0 0 0 62' Total 23/24 37 0 2 9 1 2.843'

Rumours of an impending move and discussions between clubs throughout January eventually saw Conteh's departure to League One Bristol Rovers after 'The Gas' met his contractual release clause. Though some Mariners fans were obviously disappointed, and a little shocked that the midfielders' time with the club had been so short, the deal as a whole made perfect sense for club and player, and should serve as a guiding light in Grimsby Town's future transfer dealings.

Release clause deals are beneficial for Grimsby Town

Supporters' frustration at losing a talented player is understandable. There were questions aplenty from Mariners fans as to why the club had allowed a release clause to be inserted into Conteh's contract. The simple truth is a player of Conteh's obvious potential wouldn't join most fourth-tier clubs without a clause that allows him to progress his career on an upward trajectory being available to him.

We were led to believe Grimsby beat off fierce competition from many other Football League clubs to capture the Sierra Leone man's signature in the summer. The key factor in this being the case is likely to have been the opportunity to gain first-team EFL experience, whilst having the possibility of quick progression on offer to him should he sufficiently impress.

Many transfers in the modern game are 'undisclosed' as clubs look to keep their financial strengths and weaknesses from their competitors. Indeed, both Conteh's arrival from Middlesbrough and departure to Bristol Rovers were announced as being undisclosed fees. What is certain, however, is that Grimsby have made a quick profit on their asset. The fee paid by the Mariners to Middlesbrough would have been considerably less than the release clause met by Bristol Rovers six months later. Whichever way you look at it, that's good business sense, and it will have a ripple effect moving forward, in many different ways.

Firstly, as well as the initial amount received, the Mariners could have insisted upon a sell-on percentage of any fee made by Bristol Rovers should the midfielder continue to shine and attract interest from bigger clubs in the future. Of longer-term benefit, is that talented young footballers will see Grimsby Town as a club that offers opportunities. A place where experience, development, improvement, evolution and succession is readily available alongside the experience and guidance of a core group of senior, battle-hardened professionals. The recent strengthening of infrastructure, training facilities, coaching and pre- and post-match medical supervision will only further raise the club's growing reputation as a suitable, nurturing environment for gifted footballers to make their breakthrough.

Given the club's strong history in the higher tiers of the English footballing landscape, some supporters may find it hard to see the club being used as something of a feeder club for clubs like Bristol Rovers, but much of the past 20 years or so has, in the main, been a very troubling spell for the club, who had regressed on and off the pitch, for varying reasons, and the sport as a whole has moved on rapidly.

However, since Jason Stockwood and Andrew Pettit took ownership of the club from John Fenty in 2021, there has been notable regrowth in many areas, including the recruitment department and their usage of data, a key tool in today's game. If the Mariners are able to consistently align all these factors, it could be hugely beneficial for the club.

Through a clear, consistent recruitment drive to tempt potential gems to the club, with the premise of 'polishing them up' and selling on at a profit, with potential for further financial gain (sell-on percentage) down the line. It's an attractive model for club, players and agents, and, if done correctly, it's also the way in which Grimsby Town can progress back up the footballing food chain themselves. In time, becoming the Bristol Rovers in taking those more polished gems from lower in the pyramid.

The club's history and fan base could certainly support and sustain this, and with the fresh ideas, directive and implemented structure of the Mariners' new ownership to back things up, the clear recruitment plan mentioned above, if patiently adhered to, has every chance of leading the club to higher levels and happier times once more.

Kamil Conteh already excelling in League One

Conteh, unsurprisingly, already appears to have made himself at home at the higher level. Since penning a three-and-a-half year deal at The Memorial Stadium, the former Mariner has cemented his place at the heart of the Bristol Rovers midfield, and despite receiving what appeared a harsh red card late on in The Gas' comeback win at Stevenage in mid-February, Conteh looks to have quickly made himself a favourite among the Rovers supporters who have swiftly noted his impressive skill-set.

Whilst football is a fast-changing, unpredictable game, there's a very high chance he will quickly elevate himself to an even higher level, at a bigger club, something that will likely see the Mariners benefit further financially, too.

There's also a real possibility that if Grimsby Town use the blueprint of Kamil Conteh's capture and subsequent sale on a regular basis, investing in young talent and selling at a profit, that they too could elevate themselves back to a higher standing within the English game in time.