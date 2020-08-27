Bristol Rovers ace closing in on seven-figure move to EFL rivals

Bristol Rovers are set to sell forward Jonson Clarke-Harris to Peterborough United in a deal worth around £1.25m, according to Bristol Live.

Peterborough are in the market for a new centre-forward, with Ivan Toney likely to leave London Road this summer after scoring 26 goals across all competitions last term.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Brentford, and Darren Ferguson will be looking to add a new striker to his squad this summer.

QUIZ: Did these 12 ex-Bristol Rovers players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 James Clarke? Yes No

According to Bristol Live, Posh have found their man, with Bristol Rovers forward Jonson Clarke-Harris set to join Peterborough for around £1.25m plus clauses.

Clarke-Harris was absent from Rovers’ squad in their friendly win over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday night, and is understood to have undergone a medical at London Road on Wednesday.

The striker is set to become Peterborough’s highest-paid player at the club, in what is undoubtedly a massive statement of intent by Posh.

The 26-year-old scored 16 goals in all competitions last season, with 13 of those goals coming in 26 League One appearances for the Gas.

The Verdict

This has come out of the blue and is massive news ahead of the race for promotion in League One next season.

Replacing Toney will be a massive ask, but Clarke-Harris is a powerful forward who was prolific in the third tier last term, and there is no reason to suggest why he can’t step up for the Posh.

Spending over £1m on a player for a League One club is a risk, but they will have every faith in the player and they will be desperate for him to replace Toney’s goals.