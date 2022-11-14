Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins delivers verdict on frustrating reputation

Bristol Rovers made it four League One games without a win at the weekend as they drew 2-2 with Fleetwood Town.

The Gas looked set for all three points after Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins had put Joey Barton’s side in front after Shaun Rooney had early put the visitors in the lead. However, Scott Brown’s side fought until the end and grabbed a last-minute equaliser through Rooney once again.

Collins, who scored at the weekend, grabbed his tenth goal of the season in 18 appearances and has been a rejuvenated player since joining the Gas last season.

However, despite getting into double figures for the season, Collins still wants more while still being frustrated.

The Welshman’s development has been evident since joining Rovers, but the 25-year-old is concerned that he appears to have a reputation for simulation, which he may have attracted the attention of EFL officials.

The striker believes he was denied a “blatant penalty” against Fleetwood, but referee Bobby Madden cautioned Collins for simulation, the third such caution this season.

The 25-year-old now thinks he has developed a reputation of being a diver. He told Bristol Live: “This season, I’d say I should have had four or five penalties. I don’t know if it’s a reputation of mine, but it’s frustrating because the slightest contact is going to put me off and referees have got to know that it’s a penalty because otherwise, I’m going on and I’m either crossing or scoring.

“You get different referees and sometimes it’s, ‘no, no, no’ and they don’t want to talk to you, but I want to know the reason why because, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t go down if I didn’t feel any contact because what’s the point?

“It’s frustrating because we should get a penalty and I don’t know if they’re looking at me as a diver but there’s been plenty of times this season where they haven’t given it to me.

“It’s frustrating because I either go on and score or create a good chance, but I end up getting booked and they get a free-kick in their box.”

The Verdict

The striker is not only chipping in with the goals, but he is also providing assists for his teammates, with the 25-year-old picking up his seventh assist of the season.

This now means the striker has a goal contribution every 93 minutes, becoming an influential figure in Barton’s team. The Welshman is one of those players who is direct, quick, and always looking to be a threat in the box. Collins is someone that attracts players and also attracts fouls, and when this happens, you can produce this reputation that you dive.

Collins needs to focus on his game and play the way he knows how; he can’t control a referee’s decision; all he can do is play an honest game, and he’ll keep producing the numbers.