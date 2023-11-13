Highlights Zebroski, Nichols, Evans, Cameron, Payne, Richards, Williams, and Spring were all disappointing signings for Bristol Rovers, failing to live up to expectations.

Despite being signed with high hopes and transfer fees spent on them, these players failed to deliver and achieve success at the club.

The lack of goals and impact from these players resulted in financial losses for the club, as well as disappointment for fans.

Bristol Rovers have made some rather shrewd moves in the transfer market in recent times, with players such as Connor Taylor and Aaron Collins being real standout additions at the Memorial Stadium.

There are always going to be some stinkers along the way though - let's look at EIGHT former Gas players that promised a lot and some of which had transfer fees spent on them, but delivered very little.

Chris Zebroski

Zebroski knew where the back of the net was for Torquay United, so Rovers gave him a chance in 2011 as a proven League Two goalscorer, with his former Gulls manager Paul Buckle bringing him in.

The striker came with plenty of baggage though, and despite costing the club nothing in terms of a transfer fee, Zebroski was a flop as he only scored three league goals in his one and only season with the club.

More was expected of him and he failed to deliver.

Tom Nichols

Nichols wasn't one of Peterborough's famed success stories with young strikers over the years, but they still managed to sell him for £350,000 to the Gas in 2017, which is what they paid for him initially.

For the money spent on his services, Nichols was expected to fire in goals in League One, but it just never quite happened for the attacker, netting just the four times in 94 appearances.

That record was just not good enough considering the transfer fee, and even though he's scored goals since in the fourth tier for Crawley Town, he's never made it back to League One.

Mickey Evans

Evans played Premier League football for Southampton in the 1990's, but when Bristol Rovers signed him in 2000 for a significant fee of £250,000, he was perhaps not the same player.

The striker scored just six times in 26 appearances, and just six months after arriving at Rovers, Evans was sold to Plymouth Argyle in March 2001 for just £30,000, which represented a pretty bad financial loss for the club.

He didn't have the worst scoring record for the club ever, but more was expected of Evans for the money paid.

Martin Cameron

After developing a good scoring record in Scotland for Alloa Athletic, Rovers swooped for Cameron at the age of 22 for €150,000 in the summer of 2000.

The transition from part-time to full-time football and multiple injuries hampered Cameron's time at the Memorial Stadium though, and failure to really make an impact in his second season at the club saw him loaned back north of the border.

Cameron left Rovers after two years at the club and went down as another player who decent money was spent on for very little return.

Stefan Payne

Scoring 11 goals for Shrewsbury Town in the previous season, Payne joined Rovers for an undisclosed fee in 2018, but he never really settled at the club.

He scored just twice in 20 League One appearances, and just a few months into his time at the club he made offensive gestures to supporters - an action he was fined over.

Halfway through the 2018-19 campaign, Payne returned to Shrewsbury on loan and wasn't seen at Rovers again with his contract cancelled before the start of the second year of his deal - a real waste of £250,000.

Justin Richards

Despite just one league appearance to his name, Richards was signed by Rovers in 2001 by Ian Holloway from West Brom for €125,000, but in a twist of fate, the manager that signed the striker would soon depart.

That probably impacted Richards' time at the club as he got very little game-time, not scoring a league goal in his 16 outings and he eventually dropped into non-league in 2003 on a permanent basis with Stevenage, with BRFC not getting that money they spent two years prior back.

Andy Williams

Rovers spent six figures on Williams when he was a young striker for Hereford in 2007, and whilst he wasn't one of the worst players to ever pull on the cub's shirt, he could only score eight goals in 88 League One appearances, which obviously wasn't good enough.

Williams would go on to have success after he left the MemStad with clubs such as Yeovil and Swindon, but his time at Bristol Rovers was somewhat of a learning curve and they did not get any of the money back that they spent on him as he departed on a free in 2010.

Andy Spring

This is one for some of the older Rovers fans, with Spring playing for the club in the 1985-86 season.

A defender signed from Coventry City, Spring was widely considered a poor player for the level they were at and was actually voted as the club's worst ever player years ago in FourFourTwo magazine.