Bristol Rovers are a proud team, with years of history of winning many leagues and cups, including the Football League Trophy and the old Third Division title. Since the creation of the club, many fans have had the joy of witnessing some incredible footballers, including Nigel Martyn and Chris Lines.

However, Football League World has compiled a list of the seven greatest players to play for the club - players that had a significant impact on the Pirates.

7 Rickie Lambert

Bristol Rovers would be the side that Rickie Lambert blossomed at to garner a move to Southampton, leading to an international cap with England and a dream move to the club he supported as a child, Liverpool. However, this all started at Rovers.

Lambert spent three seasons at the club, and in this period, he would secure promotion from the League Two play-offs in 2007. While at the club, he would score 59 goals in 155 fixtures.

6 Vitalis Astafjevs

Acquiring the signature of the Latvian was not easy, with Ian Holloway pleading to ensure that Vitalis Astafjevs was signed midway through the 1999/00 season.

The former Latvian international would play with the club until the summer of 2003. During his time at the club, he scored 16 goals in 108 appearances.

The joint-sixth-most-capped male footballer in history has since moved into management.

5 Steve Yates

Coming through the youth system of the club, the Bristol-born defender spent five years at the club but would leave the Pirates to join Queens Park Rangers in 1993.

The defender would play 197 fixtures at the club but sadly never scored for his hometown club.

Yates would return to the club as a kitman following his retirement before moving into a coaching position.

4 Ian Alexander

The Glasgow-born right-back spent eight years at the club, playing one match short of 300 in that period. Ian Alexander joined the club from Cypriot side Pezorikos Larnaca.

Alexander moved to Yate Town to finish out his career before getting into coaching with this club. The Scottish footballer managed to get the nickname ‘Jock, signalling back to the Scottish blood that flows through him.

3 Harold Jarmen

The Bristol-born winger joined the club in 1959, with Rovers being the first professional club that he would sign for, spending 14 years at the club. During this time, he would achieve the feat of becoming the third-highest goal scorer at the club, a record he still holds.

Harold Jarmen would only play football for another five years after leaving Rovers before moving into management.

Throughout his football career, he would also play cricket for Gloucestershire.

2 Marcus Stewart

Another Bristol-born player to feature on this list, Marcus Stewart, was a prolific striker for the side in his five-year spell. Stewart came into the club as a youth team product and was promoted to the senior team in 1991. By 1996, at the age of 24, Stewart would be voted Bristol Rovers player of the season, bringing interest from sides across the Football League as he moved to Huddersfield Town following this season.

Stewart would end up playing two seasons at his local rivals, Bristol City, in 2005–07. However, upon retirement in 2011, Stewart moved into coaching and returned to the Pirates as a development coach in 2012, maintaining a role at the club until 2019.

1 Ian Holloway

Born a stone’s throw away from Bristol, Ian Holloway began his career at Rovers after coming through their youth system. Holloway would spend three periods at Bristol Rovers as a player and is much loved by the Pirates faithful.

The Englishman is arguably more remembered for his managerial career, but this started at Bristol Rovers, where he ended his playing career as a player-manager at the club. In this spell, he turned the side from one threatened by relegation to one that was pushing for promotion from the old Second Division.

Holloway left the club to kick his managerial career into gear, where he would eventually manage in the Premier League with the likes of Blackpool and Crystal Palace.