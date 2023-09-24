Bristol Rovers have cemented their place back in League One under Joey Barton.

The Pirates gained promotion to the third division in 2022, finishing 17th in the table in their first campaign back at that level.

The team will be hoping they can bridge the gap to the best teams in the third tier over the course of the upcoming year as they set their sights on the Championship.

Rivals Bristol City are currently competing in the second division, with the two Bristol clubs looking to gain the bragging rights of the city.

The last time the two teams met in the league was the 2000-01 campaign, with the Robins holding the edge in the football pyramid ever since.

Who are famous Bristol City supporters?

The allegiance of Bristol’s famous faces is another area where bragging rights can be attained by the respective fan bases.

Here we look at some of the celebrities that we know support Rovers…

Roni Size

Size is a well known DJ and producer from the Bristol area that supports Rovers.

The 53-year-old has even played for the team in charity matches, having also publicly pledged his allegiance to the Pirates over their city rivals at Ashton Gate.

"I’ve been supporting Bristol Rovers all my life,” said Size, via Bristol Post.

“There’s only one team in Bristol as far as I’m concerned.

"I remember being 10 years old sitting on the M32 with my mate because we couldn’t afford to get in and watch.

“Just sitting on the motorway with cars whizzing past.

"I have been going since I was seven years old.”

Kelsey Grammer

The Frasier star might not be the most avid follower of the League One side, but he has been spotted attending a Rovers home game.

The Sideshow Bob actor was seen supporting the team in a clash against Rochdale at the Memorial Stadium back in 2014.

Perhaps he will return again someday soon to enjoy another Rovers home game.

Jeffrey Archer

The author is well known for books like Only Time Will Tell and Nothing Ventured, but in his spare time he also supports Rovers.

Archer released a new novel earlier this year, but he has also been spotted at the Memorial Ground from time to time.

The 83-year-old has seen plenty of ups and downs from his lifetime of getting behind the team.

James Bracey

Bracey plies his trade for Gloucestershire County Cricket Club, having also become an England international in his career.

The wicket-keeper is also quite fond of Bristol Rovers, becoming a fan of the club from a young age.

Eddie Large

Large was a famous comedian, most well known for being one half of the double act Little and Large, alongside Syd Little.

While the funny-man passed away in 2020, he grew up as a Bristol Rovers fan and saw plenty of ups and downs with the club during his 80 years.

Jane Couch

Couch was the first officially licenced female boxer in the UK, earning the achievement in the late 1990’s.

But, despite being from Lancashire, she became a fan of the Pirates.

She lives close to the club, and has been spotted attending games at the Memorial Ground a number of times.