Bristol Rovers finished 17th in their first season back in League One last year.

A failure to kick-on at the start of this campaign saw Joey Barton lose his position as manager, with Matt Taylor taking the reins of the first team squad in his place.

The Pirates are aiming to fight for promotion to the Championship, having not competed in the second division since 1993.

The Bristol club will be hoping to see some of their famous supporters cheer on the team in 2024 as they fight for a top six finish in League One.

Here we look at some of the most well known fans of the club as they prepare for a big 12 months ahead…

Roni Size

Size is a well known local DJ and producer, who has shown his support for Rovers in the past.

He once competed for the team in a charity match, and also worked on a mix to a Kick it Out exhibition about Nelson Mandela, where he opened up on his fandom of the club.

"I’ve been supporting Bristol Rovers all my life,” said Size, via Bristol Live.

“There’s only one team in Bristol as far as I’m concerned.

"I remember being 10 years old sitting on the M32 with my mate because we couldn’t afford to get in and watch. Just sitting on the motorway with cars whizzing past.

Geoff Barrow

Barrow has also participated in charity matches and events for Rovers, and has often given his thoughts on the club through social media.

The musician has been part of bands Portishead, as well as Beak and supergroup Quakers.

He has also worked as a composer on movies.

Maya Jama

The Bristol native supports the Gas in favour of their bitter rivals City.

The Radio 1 DJ and TV presenter took part in a show called Football Virgins in which she was introduced to aspects of football for the first time in her life.

This led to her making the decision to support Rovers on the basis that they are her family’s club.

Jeffrey Archer

Archer is an outspoken supporter of the League One side, and has opened up on the joys of being a fan of the club on many occasions in the past.

The author and former politician grew up in Bristol, and spent his childhood forming a bond with the club that has lasted a lifetime.

Jane Couch

Despite being a Lancashire native, Couch grew up as a fan of Bristol Rovers.

The 55-year-old spent more than two decades living in Bristol, where she grew an attachment to the club.

Couch became the first female to be given a British boxing licence in 1998, and went on to compete in lightweight and light-welterweight events, winning 28 of her 39 fights.

Eddie Large

Large forms part of the comedy duo Little and Large with Syd Little.

The Scot lives in Bristol near the club, and has participated in Rovers charity events, such as announcing the winners of a 2009 raffle.