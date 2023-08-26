Highlights Bristol Rovers have made significant additions to their squad in the summer transfer window, bringing in 11 new players, including seven permanent signings and four loan players from the Premier League.

The loan players joining Bristol Rovers are looking to gain more senior experience than they have been getting with their parent clubs, providing an opportunity for the League One side to exploit in their search for further signings.

Five players on the fringes of Premier League teams could be potential targets for Bristol Rovers, including goalkeepers Matt Macey from Luton and Remi Matthews from Crystal Palace, Liverpool's Jarell Quansah, Nottingham Forest's Alex Mighten, and Manchester City's Slobodan Tedic to bolster their attacking options.

Bristol Rovers have certainly been busy in the summer transfer window so far.

The League One side have already brought in 11 new players to boost the options for their first-team, with seven of those joining on permanent deals.

There have also been four players to join on loan, all of whom have arrived from the Premier League, with the Brentford duo of Matthew Cox and Tristan Crama, Chelsea's Harvey Vale, and the returning Lamara Bogarde of Aston Villa, all completing moves to the Memorial Stadium.

During their time with the Gas, those four players will be hoping to enjoy more senior experience than they have been getting with their parent clubs, something the League One outfit could look to exploit in their search for more signings late in the window, as they aim to make more important additions.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at five players currently on the fringes of team in the Premier League, who could be worth considering as targets for Bristol Rovers, before the window closes at the end of this month.

Matt Macey

With James Belshaw looking unlikely to play again for the club, Bristol Rovers may need a new, senior goalkeeper with some tangible first-team experience between the posts, to help the young duo of Matther Cox and Matt Hall.

Luton's Matt Macey could be a decent option to fill that void, with the 28-year-old seemingly down the pecking order at Kenilworth Road, following the signings of Thomas Kaminski and Tim Krul this summer. Indeed, Macey did have a loan spell in League One last season with Portsmouth, so a similar move to the Memorial Stadium could be one he is open and ready for.

Remi Matthews

Another option that could be worth considering between the posts for the Gas, is Crystal Palace's Remi Matthews.

With the Eagles being heavily linked with Manchester United's Dean Henderson as competition for current first choice Sam Johnstone - with Vicente Guaita seeming on his way out of Selhurst Park - Matthews could soon find himself further down the pecking order again in Roy Hodgson's side. That saw the 29-year-old loaned to St Johnstone last season, meaning he too could be open to another move away in search of more game time, and Rovers' potential need for an experienced goalkeeper could make this a deal that works for both parties.

Jarell Quansah

Bristol Rovers have already re-signed one of their Premier League loan players from last season in the form of Bogarde, and another they could consider doing the same for, is Liverpool centre back Jarell Quansah.

The England youth international had a mixed time of things during his previous spell with the Gas in the second half of last season, enduring some tough matches but also showing plenty of potential during his 16 appearances for the club. As a result, it could be argued that another move in order to continue his development would be best for the 20-year-old this season, and the fact he is already familiar with Bristol Rovers may make them a suitable destination for him.

Alex Mighten

Mighten showed plenty of promise in the Championship for Nottingham Forest, but struggled to make an impact in the Premier League last season, making just a single appearance before being loaned to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

The 21-year-old then struggled to make an impact in League One as the Owls won promotion, and that could mean another loan move makes sense. Given the undoubted potential Mighten previously showed for Forest, that could still make him an appealing target for a club such as Bristol Rovers, and Mighten could well offer them something different to the more experienced Scott Sinclair on the left-hand side of their attack.

Slobodan Tedic

Goals from centre forward have been something of an issue for Bristol Rovers so far this season, with Aaron Collins, John Marquis and Ryan Loft all yet to find the back of the net in the league.

Another addition in that area could therefore help their case, and Manchester City's Slobodan Tedic could be an option to fill that role. The Serbian is yet to break into Pep Guardiola's side, but does have plenty of experience from loan spells elsewhere, not least at this level for Barnsley last season, where he scored four goals in 18 league games and became a popular figure in helping the Tykes reach the pplay-off final, suggesting he could make some useful contributions for the Gas.