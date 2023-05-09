Bristol Rovers endured what turned out to be a rather difficult end to the League One campaign, managing just two points from their final two games and finishing in 17th position.

Near the midway stages of the campaign, the Gas flirted with the play-off places but were eventually unable to keep pace with those fighting for the top-six places.

Whilst we wait and see how the summer plays out for Joey Barton and his Bristol Rovers side, here, is a look at the five most expensive signings the League One outfit have ever made...

Note: All figures have been taken from Transfermarkt!

Who are Bristol Rovers' 5 most expensive signings?

5. Mickey Evans - £250,000

Striker Mickey Evans arrived at Bristol Rovers initially on loan from West Brom in early 2000, before a permanent deal was struck later that year.

Arriving for what was a rather heavy price tag, Evans was unable to fully get going on the goalscoring front, managing four goals in 21 league appearances for the Gas.

Going on to feature for Plymouth Argyle and Torquay United after his time with the Pirates came to an end, he retired in 2006.

Starting his own building company after he retired, unfortunately his firm went into administration in 2012.

4. Rickie Lambert - £250,000

Former Liverpool and England striker Rickie Lambert arrived at Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2006 from Rochdale.

The physical frontman spent three years at the Memorial Ground and in 128 league games, he managed a rather impressive 51 goals.

Going on to feature for the likes of Liverpool, Southampton and Cardiff City, Lambert's playing career came to an end in 2017.

Lambert can often be found sharing his Southampton-related opinions for publications and on podcasts.

3. Jason Roberts - £250,000

Jason Roberts arrived at Bristol Rovers back in 1998, signing a permanent deal after a year without any league appearances for Wolves.

Spending two seasons with the Gas, the forward managed 38 goals in 78 appearances and earned a seven-figure move to West Brom in the process.

Going on to feature for Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Reading, he also impressed on the international stage with Grenada until he retired in 2014.

Roberts became Concacaf Director of Development in November 2017 and has also done a lot of media work since retiring.

2. Stephane Leoni - £384,000

Stephane Leoni arrived at Bristol Rovers in the summer of 1998, featuring 38 times in the league during a two-year spell with the Gas.

Going on to play for Dundee, before a return to France and then Germany, his playing career came to an end in 2012 and he decided to move into the managerial game.

His most recent managerial stint came with Luxembourg-based club Progres Niederkorn, with Leoni leaving his position last year.

1. Andy Tillson - £388,000

Just about beating Leoni to the post is former defender Andy Tillson who signed for the Gas back in 1992.

Arriving from QPR after spells with Kettering Town and Grimsby Town, Tillson spent eight years and racked up nearly 300 appearances during his time with the now-League One club.

Retiring in 2003 and initially going down the coaching route, it has been difficult to pinpoint where and what Tillson is doing now.