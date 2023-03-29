After securing promotion in dramatic fashion last year, it was always going to be interesting to see how Bristol Rovers would fare in League One this season.

Despite initially making an underwhelming start to the term, the Gas are on course to retain their place in this division for another year.

Currently 10 points clear of the relegation zone in the third-tier, Rovers will be hoping to produce some positive performances between now and the end of the term before switching their attention to summer recruitment.

Set to make their return to league action this weekend, Joey Barton's side will need to be firing on all cylinders in order to have a chance of securing a victory in their meeting with Charlton Athletic.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at four of the club's most famous supporters.

Check them out below....

1 Roni Size

Roni Size is an avid Bristol Rovers fan and took part in the club's kit launch for the 2021/22 season.

Size came to prominence in 1997 as the founder and front-man of drum & bass collective Roni Size & Reprazent.

The 53-year-old won the Mercury Prize as part of this collective for the album New Forms.

Size has also released three solo albums during his career.

2 Maya Jama

Maya Jama is also supposedly a Rovers supporter.

Jama's family all follow the Gas with her dad being a season-ticket holder at the Memorial Stadium.

As well as working on the radio, Jama has enjoyed success as a television presenter in recent years.

Jama recently hosted the ninth season of Love Island which was based in South Africa.

The season reached a crescendo earlier this month when Kai Fagan and Sana Harrinanan were announced as the winners.

3 Geoff Barrow

Geoff Barrow is a well-known Rovers fan.

Barrow achieved notoriety as a member of the band Portishead which was formed in 1991.

With Portishead, the 51-year-old has achieved three top-five albums in the United Kingdom and five top-40 singles, including All Mine and Glory Box.

4 Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer revealed his support for Bristol Rovers in a radio interview in 2019.

Archer served as a Member of Parliament between 1969 and 1974 and has achieved a great deal of success as an author.

The 82-year-old most famous novel, Kane and Abel, was released in 1979 and has sold millions of copies worldwide.

Archer is also a member of the House of Lords.