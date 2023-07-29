Bristol Rovers will be aiming to move further up the League One table over the next season.

Joey Barton’s side cemented their place in the third division last year with a 17th place finish in the table.

The team earned 53 points, eight clear of the relegation zone as they survived their return to League One.

Now the club will have their sights firmly set on bridging the gap to the top six, with 24 points separating the Pirates from the play-offs last May.

What free agents should Bristol Rovers look to sign?

The summer transfer window offers the opportunity to improve the first team squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Here we look at some of the free agents still available on the market that Rovers should be considering this summer…

Kieran Lee

Rovers have already added in other areas of the pitch this summer, most notably in defence, so could use some reinforcement in midfield.

Lee would bring a lot of experience with him to the Memorial Stadium and is a proven League One calibre player.

At 35-years-old, he may not be capable of playing week-in and week-out anymore, but he is still a solid player to have in the dressing room.

He would provide depth in an important position, while also being another option in midfield that can pose a danger in attack.

Phil Jagielka

Jagielka is another experienced figure that can still do a job for a side like Rovers.

Barton and Jagielka came across each other a lot throughout their careers, but could finally combine with the Pirates.

The centre back will be thinking about his post-career and getting some experience in a full leadership role as part of Barton’s side could be invaluable if he seeks a pathway into coaching.

And he is still capable of competing at a League One level, so could offer an option in defence for the team.

Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn fell down the pecking order before departing Coventry City at the end of last season.

But the forward could still offer something to a club with Rovers’ short-term ambition.

The 33-year-old has a ton of experience and a record of prolific goal scoring.

If he can accept the drop down to the third tier, then Barton should be considering a move for the striker given the extra firepower up front could help the team find another gear.

Elias Kachunga

Kachunga is another forward that could bring an extra edge to Rovers’ attacking options.

The 31-year-old departed Bolton Wanderers last summer after falling down the pecking order of Ian Evatt’s side.

But he is still a League One capable player that also has a versatility to his game that could be quite useful.

Kachunga is comfortable in a slightly deeper role or played up top, and he can also feature on the right flank.

While his goals have dried up somewhat in recent seasons, he could still help with rotation and offer Barton some needed depth in attacking areas.

This would be a smart move for a player who knows the league quite well.