Highlights Bristol Rovers' manager Joey Barton was removed due to the club's poor performance, despite their previous promotion.

The new manager will have important decisions to make regarding out-of-contract players, including Chris Martin and academy graduate Luca Hoole.

Some players, like Lewis Gordon and captain Sam Finley, are likely to be kept, while others, like Scott Sinclair and James Belshaw, may be let go.

Bristol Rovers managed to maintain their status in League One in the 2022–23 campaign as they finished 17th.

The Pirates had won promotion the season prior so that was viewed as a solid achievement under manager Joey Barton.

However, the removal of Barton as manager in October 2023 was due to the poor performance of the club, according to the board, at the time of the sacking.

His replacement will have some big player decisions to make looking beyond the current campaign, with many players out of contract.

A call will need to be made on Chris Martin ahead of the winter window, with his short-term deal up in December, but today we're looking at players set to leave the Memorial Stadium for nothing at the end of the 2023–24 campaign.

1 Jordan Rossiter

Signed by Barton, also his manager at Fleetwood Town, in June 2022, midfielder Jordan Rossiter has seen his time with the Gas hampered by injury.

He'll hope to get the chance to convince the club he should be terms before the end of the current campaign but the jury is out right now.

2 Lewis Gordon

Lewis Gordon joined the club in August 2022 on a two-year contract.

The former Watford was a regular fixture last term and at 22, looks to have a bright future ahead so should be someone they keep on at the Memorial Stadium.

3 Luca Hoole

An important player under Barton in League One and League Two, the club academy graduate is set to leave for nothing unless there is an extension to his deal prior to July 2024.

The 21-year-old homegrown talent is someone that needs to be kept around - having featured regularly in recent seasons.

4 Scott Sinclair

Now 34 and in his second spell at Rovers, Scott Sinclair is another that the new boss will have to make a decision on.

Given his age, it would be no surprise if they wait until next summer to make the call, but a new deal could make sense.

5 John Marquis

A useful EFL operator, John Marquis bagged 11 times last season but has struggled a little in front of goal this term.

Given some of the other forward options they have and that he turns 32 in May, letting him leave might be the right call.

6 James Gibbons

Having signed a two-year deal for the club in June 2022, James Gibbons played fairly regularly as the Gas stayed up last term.

Gibbons still has to prove himself at League One level and the coming months will likely decide whether he is offered a new deal.

7 Sam Finley

It would be a shock if club captain Sam Finley was allowed to leave for nothing.

Given Barton has gone, nothing is certain but Finley is someone that the Gas will surely look to keep hold of.

8 George Friend

Veteran defender George Friend only joined in the summer but already we're talking about his departure.

There has been little from his performances to suggest that he's someone that the Gas should keep on.

9 James Belshaw

Goalkeeper James Belshaw is due to leave the club for nothing at the end of the 2023–24 season.

It's interesting to see how things pan out for him now Barton, who he fell out with, is gone but you do suspect he'll be off in the summer.

10 Josh Grant

Rovers have the option of extending Josh Grant's deal by a further year.

Injuries hampered him last term but he's been a regular fixture this season and is a player that the League One club should be offering an extension.

11 Harvey Greenslade

Currently, on loan at Truro City, the contract of Harvey Greenslade is set to expire in the summer of the 2023–24 season.

The 19-year-old forward is a Rovers academy product and deserving of more time to prove himself at the club.