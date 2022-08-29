Bristol City’s transfer stance towards Sheffield Wednesday player becomes apparent

Bristol City were believed to be keen on tying up a deal for Fisayo Dele-Bashiru this summer – but Nigel Pearson has revealed that he is not planning on bringing the player to the club, according to Bristol Live.

The Robins are eager to be able to push on in the Championship this campaign and that means the side needing to add to their ranks this summer window.

One player that had been linked to a potential switch to Ashton Gate is Dele-Bashiru, who has impressed for Sheffield Wednesday so far. He had 24 appearances in the third tier for the Owls last time around and looked like one of their better players as they eyed a League One promotion.

With the club unable to seal that spot back in the Championship though, it looked like there could be an opportunity for the player to sign for a second tier side anyway and have a go in the division in spite of Wednesday staying where they are.

With Dele-Bashiru having also featured in the league in the past – he’s made a total of eight appearances in the second tier over his career so far in the past, with two starts – it means he could be a solid addition to that Bristol City midfield.

However, Pearson has now revealed to Bristol Live that he is unaware of where the interest has come from – and that he won’t be making a transfer move for the player this window.

Speaking about the player then, the City boss said: “I’ve never lodged an interest in that so I don’t know where that has come from. Maybe it’s Tyreeq’s [Bakinson] agent getting busy.”

The Verdict

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru would probably be a good move for Bristol City if they were to actually sign him – so it’s probably a shame that they aren’t.

Considering the player’s age and his ability in the third tier, he looks like he could be a solid option for a team in the Championship. With Bristol City looking to ensure they can compete at the right end of the table, and for the foreseeable future too, a signing like the midfielder would tick plenty of boxes.

However, it appears that Nigel Pearson is going to be lodging a move for the player anytime soon. Instead, the Robins’ boss must have other transfer targets that he has his eye on rather than Dele-Bashiru in these last few days of the window.

It’s good news for Sheffield Wednesday though, who now don’t have to worry about potentially losing the midfielder before the window shuts.