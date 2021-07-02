Bristol City’s transfer stance regarding ex-West Brom player becomes clearer

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City are not currently pursuing a move for former West Brom forward and Welsh international Hal Robson-Kanu according to Bristol Live, with a striker at the top of the Championship side’s transfer priorities.

The former Leicester manager’s side are looking to continue strengthening ahead of the upcoming Championship season next month, having already been busy in the last couple of weeks securing their top targets.

Matty James has already been confirmed as their first signing of the summer after being released from Leicester in the summer, with another former Fox in Andy King sealing a permanent move to Ashton Gate this morning.

The re-signing of Nathan Baker has also helped to strengthen their backline after initially releasing the 30-year-old in May – and Oxford United’s Rob Atkinson could soon join him in central defence as he closes in on a move to Bristol amid previous interest from Celtic.

However, one player who won’t be arriving at Ashton Gate is Hal Robson-Kanu, who is not currently on their target list despite Nigel Pearson wanting to add a striker to his squad for 2021/22.

The 32-year-old Welshman, notoriously known for his Cruyff turn and finish against Belgium in Euro 2016, was released by recently relegated side West Bromwich Albion at the end of the season after scoring 24 goals in 154 appearances for the Baggies, with two of these goals coming last season in the Premier League.

Robson-Kanu predominantly played as a winger in his early playing days at Reading before being converted into a striker – and could potentially play either role for his next club as he continues to search for a potentially interested side.

The Verdict:

Considering Robson-Kanu scored just two goals in 19 appearances last season and hasn’t always been a striker, Pearson should continue to swerve this move if he wants a prolific goalscorer.

Although the Welshman has impressed many as a BBC pundit during this year’s European Championships and has the second-tier experience required to be effective at this level, he just wouldn’t bring the attacking firepower Nigel Pearson desperately needs right now after strengthening other areas.

There is a club for Robson-Kanu out there somewhere – but he may opt for the romantic option of going to Wales and joining Cardiff or Swansea. It wouldn’t be the right fit for Nigel Pearson though, with many other free transfers the 57-year-old could target out there including Joe Pigott.