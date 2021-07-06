Bristol City’s transfer stance on potential move for Blackpool ace revealed

Blackpool forward Jerry Yates is on Nigel Pearson’s target list for Bristol City this summer but has currently fallen behind Rotherham United’s Michael Smith and free agent Joe Pigott due to his lack of aerial threat, according to the Bristol Post.

After securing former Leicester City midfielders Matty James and Andy King, with the re-signing of Nathan Baker and Rob Atkinson also coming in from Oxford United, the Bristol City manager’s attention is now determined to make a striker his fifth arrival of the window after seeing Famara Diedhiou, Jamie Paterson and Marley Watkins all leave Ashton Gate in the summer.

As per Gregor MacGregor in the same Q&A session, the 57-year-old is searching for a target man to fill the void Diedhiou has left after his departure, with the former Bristol City man being linked with a move to West Brom.

His 6’3 stature will a big miss at Ashton Gate next season and with this, the club have now put former AFC Wimbledon man Joe Pigott (6’2) and Rotherham’s Michael Smith (6’4) at the top of their wish list in an attempt to replace the Senegalese forward.

Pigott scored 20 goals in League One last term, double the tally Smith was able to achieve in the 2020/21 Championship season with a struggling Millers side.

This could put the latter behind the current free agent in Bristol City’s transfer priorities – but someone who is lagging even further behind is Jerry Yates (5’9) who scored 21 league goals in the 2021/22 campaign and helped fire Blackpool to promotion from the third tier.

But with no shortage of interest in the 24-year-old, reportedly attracting interest from Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and West Brom this summer, he may eventually get his move with summer even with the Seasiders back in the Championship.

The Verdict:

If he isn’t going to fit in the system, there’s no point in Bristol City splashing the cash on him and with Blackpool’s promotion in May, the Lancashire side will be under slightly less pressure to sell him so keep an eye on this one over the next few months.

This is a completely different situation to Rotherham with Michael Smith. To score ten goals in a struggling team is impressive and he could now be available for a cheaper deal if Paul Warne is resigned to losing him.

An even better option? Joe Pigott on a free.

The Robins will need to be quick if they want to secure this free transfer though, because many second-tier sides will be interested in signing him after performing so well for Wimbledon last season.