Bristol City will not be making a move to sign Lincoln City defender Regan Poole this summer, according to a report from Bristol Live.

Poole was initially linked with a move to Ashton Gate yesterday.

Telegraph journalist Mike McGrath suggested on Twitter that the Robins were interested in signing the defender on a free transfer.

As confirmed by Lincoln's official website earlier this week, Poole is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The defender initially sealed a switch to the LNER Stadium in 2021 following a two-year spell at Milton Keynes Dons.

During the 2022/23 campaign, Poole was utilised on 45 occasions by Lincoln in League One as the club secured an 11th-place finish.

What is Bristol City's stance on a move for Lincoln City defender Regan Poole?

While Poole is expected to join a new club later this year, he will not be making the switch to the Robins.

As per Bristol Live, the Championship outfit are not looking to sign Poole.

However, it is understood that manager Nigel Pearson is on the lookout for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Under the guidance of Pearson, City secured a 14th place finish in the second-tier.

The Robins ended the term on a positive note earlier this week by securing a 2-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Goals from Mark Sykes and Sam Bell allowed the club to seal all three points at Loftus Road.

Could Regan Poole still make the step-up to the Championship later this year?

While the Robins will not be signing Poole, the defender will still be determined to move up a division later this year following his departure from Lincoln.

However, given that Poole has yet to play in the Championship during his career, it would not be a shock if teams in this league are unwilling to take a risk on him.

Blessed with a wealth of League One experience, a switch to a team at this level is more likely to be on the cards for Poole.

The defender has featured on 172 occasions in the third-tier and thus knows exactly what it takes to compete.

Lincoln will now be on the lookout for a replacement for Poole while the Robins' focus in the coming months will also be on recruitment.

By adding some extra quality to his squad, Pearson could potentially guide his side to a positive start to the 2023/24 campaign.