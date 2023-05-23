Blackpool forward Jerry Yates is not on Bristol City's shortlist this summer despite being linked with a switch to Ashton Gate, according to Bristol Live.

The same report has added that he was a player watched by the Robins in the past, but he is no longer believed to be on their radar despite the potential need for more attacking firepower following the departure of Antoine Semenyo to AFC Bournemouth back in January.

Nigel Pearson's men will need all the firepower they can get if they want to get themselves anywhere near the promotion mix following their finish in the bottom half of the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Who is interested in Jerry Yates?

The Sun not only reported the Robins' "interest" in Yates, but also West Brom's interest in the forward.

However, the Baggies probably won't be able to spend a huge amount in the transfer market with Carlos Corberan likely to be operating within a very tight budget at The Hawthorns.

With the player effectively having two years remaining on his contract at Bloomfield Road when considering the extension option in his contract, the Seasiders are reportedly keen to charge £4m for his services, having already rejected a £2.5m offer.

That kind of fee could force the Baggies out of the race - and it may also persuade Coventry City, Luton Town and Ipswich Town to look elsewhere. The latter trio are also reported to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Are Bristol City taking the right stance on Jerry Yates?

In fairness to the Robins, they already have some decent forward options with Alex Scott able to be a threat in the final third, Andreas Weimann's goals and assists often going under the radar, Anis Mehmeti likely to keep improving, Nakhi Wells proving to be useful with the experience he has and Tommy Conway likely to be an asset once again next term.

With this in mind, they need to focus on other areas and potentially bring through some of their other youngsters including Sam Bell, who could make a considerable impact at this level if given a sufficient amount of game time to prove himself.

Pearson won't give out game time for nothing, it has to be earned. So he will surely be keeping a close eye on some of his young strikers before deciding on whether they should remain at Ashton Gate or potentially go out on loan.

Yates is certainly a player they shouldn't be going for unless they generate a huge fee for Scott and are able to spend a decent chunk of that on transfers.

It would be difficult to see him coming in within the Robins' budget unless Scott does go, so this is certainly a rumour to keep tabs on throughout the summer.