Bristol City’s transfer stance on 25-year-old defender is clarified amid speculation

Bristol City are not looking to make a move for Kenneth Paal this summer, according to journalist Gregor McGregor.

It is understood that the Robins have not submitted an offer for the 25-year-old who is set to become a free-agent at the end of June when his contract at PEZ Zwolle expires.

A recent report from the Daily Mail had suggested that City were looking to bolster their options at left-back by making an approach to sign Paal.

Barnsley were also touted as potential suitors for Paal who was the subject of interest from Scottish outfit Celtic last year.

Whereas it remains to be seen whether the Tykes opt to step up their pursuit, the Robins are not believed to be in the running for the defender’s signature.

Paal made 24 appearances for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie last season as the club finished bottom of the league standings.

As for the Robins, they will be keen to move forward as a club under the guidance of manager Nigel Pearson in the 2022/23 campaign.

Pearson has already bolstered his squad this summer by signing Mark Sykes, Kal Naismith and Kane Wilson on permanent deals.

The Verdict

When you consider that the Robins are currently able to call upon the services of Jay Dasilva and Cameron Pring, it is hardly a surprise that they are not pursuing a deal for Paal.

Given that Naismith has demonstrated during his career that he is also capable of playing in the left-back position, Pearson will not need to add some more options in this particular area this summer.

By drafting in some more classy operators in the coming weeks, Pearson will be confident in his ability to guide his side to a relatively positive start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Yet to play in the Football League during his career, it will be interesting to see whether Paal does indeed secure a move to a team in the Championship or League One in the coming weeks.