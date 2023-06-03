There are plenty of reasons for optimism for Bristol City heading into the summer.

The Robins may only have finished mid-table in 2022/23 but the progress of Nigel Pearson's squad was clear to see and with plenty of young talent in their ranks, there is optimism they can kick on next term.

It's not always been easy to be a City fan over the past four or five years but there is a feeling that the next few seasons could be exciting.

We may even see some of the club's celebrity fans down Ashton Gate to soak it all in.

Bristol City celebrity fans

With that in mind, we've highlighted the five most famous supporters of the South West club...

John Cleese

You need a sense of humour to be a City fan and this man is nothing short of British comedy royalty!

Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star John Cleese is a lifelong Robins supporter - having been born in Weston-super-Mare and gone to Clifton College, a private school in Bristol.

Cleese occasionally takes to Twitter to voice his thoughts on how the club are getting on, including showing his pride after the defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup.

Tony Robinson

Another City fan well known for his comedy exploits, Tony Robinson made his name in TV shows like Blackadder but has proven he has plenty of strings to his bow.

A comedian, actor, broadcaster, and activist, Robinson is a busy man but still has time to keep an eye on how City are getting on.

He famously described the day the Robins won the promotion in the 2014/15 League One, EFL Trophy double-winning season as the best of his life.

Jenson Button

Arguably the biggest name on this list given F1's stratospheric rise in recent years, former Grand Prix World Champion Jenson Button is supposedly a City fan.

He won his title in 2009, having clearly taken inspiration from the success of Gary Johnson's side a few years before.

The Wurzels

Beloved West Country band The Wurzels have links to the Ashton Gate outfit that run deep.

The Scrumpy and Western outfit's songs can usually be heard ringing out from the terraces in Bs3 while they wrote the club song 'One for the Bristol City'.

Marcus Trescothick

With the 2023 Ashes series upon us, it would have been amiss not to include former England cricketer Marcus Trescothick on this list.

He played a key role in the 2005 Ashes success, which proved a seminal moment for the sport in this country, and is more than just a City fan.

Trescothick is an honourary vice president of the South West club.