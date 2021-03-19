Bristol City’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

One of the main positives of Bristol City’s season has been the opportunities given to their academy graduates and younger players.

Zak Vyner – now 23 and with a fair amount of loan experience under his belt – has proven his worth in the first team, while Antoine Semenyo has been excellent and become a regular fixture in the senior side, and Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon looks more and more impressive with each coming week.

The likes of Ryley Towler, Opi Edwards, Owura Edwards, Sam Bell, and Sam Pearson have also featured, while more young players have forced their way onto the City bench.

The future certainly looks bright in Bs3 but today we’re looking back at some impressive young players from the Robins past.

We’ve scoured the archives to bring you the club’s top 10 youngest ever goal scorers, according to Transfermarkt’s records…