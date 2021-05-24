Bristol City’s top 10 oldest ever goalscorers

Bristol City didn’t have the 2020/21 season that they would’ve envisaged at the start of the campaign and as a result of this, big changes are set to take place at Ashton Gate over the summer months.

Nigel Pearson has now been installed on a long term basis and he will almost inevitably be tasked with building a side that is capable of finishing in or around the top six positions of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Robins have some talented players at their disposal already, but there will be some fresh blood that is brought into the football club as they seek to improve on what they already have available to them at present.

A new striker is sure to be high on the list, with it being confirmed recently that the imposing Famara Diedhiou will be departing for pastures new over the coming months.

Now, as we avert our attentions from the present day, we take a look at Bristol City’s TEN oldest ever goalscorers.