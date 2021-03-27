Bristol City’s top 10 most expensive signings – What are they up to now?

The 2021 summer looks set to be a very interesting period for Bristol City, with Nigel Pearson’s future still up in the air.

Assuming he stays at Ashton Gate, Pearson will get a chance to flex his muscles in the transfer market for the first time as Robins boss – having taken charge after the winter window had closed.

Given his promotion experience and Premier League pedigree, you feel that the club hierarchy will need to back him quite significantly to give him the best chance of taking them to the top flight.

City dealt mostly in loans and free transfers last summer but with fans expected back in stadiums soon, the club may be looking to spend more this time around.

Previous Robins signings are our focus today, in fact, we’re looking at their 10 most expensive arrivals and examining what they are up to now and where they are doing it.