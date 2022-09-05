Bristol City’s top 10 most expensive signings ever – But what are they up to now?

The summer transfer window is now closed, which will likely come as a huge relief to Bristol City fans.

The Championship club moved quickly to get its incoming business done in the early weeks of the summer and much of the transfer talk concerning the Robins in recent months has been about potential departures.

Two of their young stars – Alex Scott and Antoine Semenyo – were consistently linked with a move to the Premier League throughout the window but as the deadline approached it was the latter that City fans will have been most concerned about losing.

If and when that duo depart, you feel they’re likely to demand club-record fees given how exciting their respective futures look.

Today, however, we’re looking at City’s record incomings rather than outgoings and the South West club hasn’t been afraid to throw some cash around in previous windows. Using Transfermarkt, we’ve highlighted the club’s 10 most expensive signings ever and outlined what they’re up to now…