Bristol City have consolidated themselves in the Championship for eight years now since they won the League One title in 2015, and they haven't exactly had a managerial merry-go-round since then.

Nigel Pearson is now in charge and has been for a couple of years after Steve Cotterill, Lee Johnson and Dean Holden were in charge previously, but who have been the winning-most managers in Bristol City's entire history?

Let's take a look at the 10 best managers of the Robins, with the criteria being they must have managed at least 20 matches for City, with 21st century bosses such as Lee Johnson, his father Gary and Brian Tinnion missing out.

10 David Burnside and Tony Fawthrop - 42.31%

Bristol City swooped for Tony Pulis' services in the summer of 1999 after his exit from Gillingham, but his time as Bristol Rovers manager previously meant he wasn't well recieved by many and by the time he moved to Portsmouth just six months later, supporters actively wanted him gone.

The City hierarchy did not want to rock the boat though and at the start of the year 2000, the interim role of joint-managers was handed to Burnside and Fawthrop.

Burnside had played as an attacking midfielder for the likes of West Brom and Southampton in his career before going on to be a part of the England coaching setup, eventually joining City in 1997 as Director of Youth Football before then managing the club at first-team level for the remainder of the 1999-2000 season with another club coach in Fawthrop.

They did pretty well as a pairing and led the Robins to an EFL Trophy final against Stoke City, winning 11 of their 26 matches in charge.

Fawthrop was eventually given the lone permanent manager's role but resigned after just 11 days due to a personal matter, whilst Burnside moved to a role as technical advisor.

9 Alex Raisbeck - 42.56%

Former Scotland international Raisbeck was a stalwart for Liverpool between 1898 and 1909, and after a stellar playing career he moved into management with Hamilton Academical.

Raisbeck then was appointed in 1921 at Bristol City, but couldn't avoid relegation from the second tier of English football in his first half-season at the club.

He was in charge for their immediate promotion though from the Third Division but suffered another relegation straight after and it took another three years to regain the Robins' spot in the Second Division.

Raisbeck ended up being in charge for seven-and-a-half years before eventually resigning in 1929 - he went on to manage Halifax Town, Chester and Bath City and passed away in 1949 at the age of 70.

8 Dean Holden - 44.2%

Holden was only in charge at Ashton Gate for less than a year and he perhaps wasn't the supporters' preferred option in 2020 when Lee Johnson was sacked.

He was still promoted from assistant to head coach though, and the early signs were promising - results did end up faltering though and he was sacked in February 2021 with the club 13th in the Championship.

Despite a dismal end to his time at the club, Holden had enough wins to get him into the top 10 managers of Bristol City's history and is now at Charlton Athletic.

7 Henry 'Harry' Thickett - 44.39%

Having played 14 times for City at the latter end of his career, Thickett took over from Sam Hollis in March 1905 and in the space of a year had taken the club into the top flight of English football.

Thickett was manager for City's one and only FA Cup final appearance up to now in 1909, in which they lost against Man United, and his five years in charge mainly consisted of positives.

He did not have a job in football again though after leaving in 1910 and passed away 10 years later in 1920.

6 John Ward - 45.24%

Despite previously managing bitter rivals Bristol Rovers, Ward came into the hot-seat with City in March 1997 when they were in the third tier of English football, and one year later he led the club back to what is now the Championship as runners-up.

Just a few months into the 1998-99 season though, Ward departed because of the arrival of 'Head of Coaching' Benny Lennartsson, who proved to be nowhere near as successful.

Ward went on to be assistant manager at Wolves for a number of years and then managed the likes of Cheltenham Town, Carlisle United and Bristol Rovers once again.

5 Steve Cotterill - 45.69%

An experienced EFL manager by the time he arrived at Ashton Gate in December 2013, Cotterill was tasked with getting City back to the Championship, and after a mid-table finish in his first half-season, his side stormed to the title in 2014-15 with 99 points over the course of the campaign.

Cotterill wasn't necessarily backed though following promotion and was sacked in January 2016, winning just four league matches out of 26.

Most recently, Cotterill was at Shrewsbury Town for three years whilst battling health issues but is now out of a job despite his solid work for Salop.

4 Pat Beasley - 45.76%

A former England international with one cap and one goal, Beasley joined Bristol City as player-manager in 1950 when the club were in Division Three, taking that role on for two years before retiring from playing and just being in the dugout.

In his eight years in charge, Beasley won plenty of matches and in 1955 the club were promoted to the Second Division under his management, but he departed in 1958 and became joint-manager of Birmingham City after that.

Beasley also managed Dover for three years between 1961 and 1964 in his final footballing role - he passed away at the age of 72 in 1986.

3 Danny Wilson - 47.35%

Following the departure of the aforementioned Fawthrop, Wilson was appointed on a long-term contract at City in the summer of 2000, having managed in the Premier League a few months prior with Sheffield Wednesday.

Wilson dropped down two levels from his last role and always had City in the mix for the play-offs or promotion, but he could never get the Robins over the line and back to the second tier, with a play-off final defeat in 2004 against Brighton proving to be the final straw.

Whilst he was let go of following that loss, Wilson's win record was very favourable and he went on to manage other clubs such as Barnsley once again and Sheffield United amongst others.

2 Joe Jordan (first stint) - 50.75%

Jordan played at a high level for the likes of Leeds, Man United and AC Milan as a forward, but he ended his career at Ashton Gate, joining City in 1987 and becoming player-manager a year later.

The Scotsman later became just manager and in his first stint with the club in the dugout between 1988 and 1990, Jordan led them to the third tier play-offs and two years later automatic promotion to the Second Division.

Jordan did leave in 1990 to join Hearts but did return to Bristol City four years later in a stint that was not as impressive - his first run at the job though was one that saw a lot more wins than defeats.

1 Sam Hollis (second stint) - 51.88%

Having been formed three years prior, Hollis was Bristol City's first known manager in 1897, but left in 1899 to join Bedminster.

Returning to City in 1901, Hollis' second stint was successful and won 69 times in 133 matches as they were promoted to the Football League in 1902 from the Southern League.

Hollis left in 1905 and moved away from football but returned six years later for another spell - he passed away in 1942 but he goes down for now as the club's winning-most manager.