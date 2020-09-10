Bristol City’s stance on reunion with Cardiff City man and another familiar face clarified

Bristol City are not keen on Benfica’s Pedro Pereira and Cardiff City’s Greg Cunningham despite recent reports, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post.

The Robins have been busy in the transfer market recently, snapping up free agent Chris Brunt and Fulham defensive duo Alfie Mawson and Steven Sessegnon in the last week.

The additions of free agent striker Chris Martin and Wigan midfielder Joe Williams bring their tally of summer signings up to five.

Recent reports have suggested that they’re not done yet, linking them with two potential reunions.

Portuguese outlet A Bola claimed on Tuesday that Pereira – who spent last season on loan at Ashton Gate – was set to rejoin the Robins, while Football Insider has reported that City are keen on re-signing Cunningham five years after he left the South West club.

According to MacGregor, however, the Ashton Gate outfit are not interested in signing either player at this time.

It is understood that City are satisfied with their incoming for the time being, though that may change before the window closes if there are any injuries or departures.

Hakeeb Adelakun is thought to be set to join Hull City on loan but that is unlikely to have any impact on the Robins transfer plans.

The futures of Famara Diedhiou and Niclas Eliasson may, however, with both players in the final year of their contracts and linked with moves away this summer.

The Verdict

Both moves always seemed a little farfetched, particularly the Pereira link following the arrival of Sessegnon, so it’s not a huge surprise to hear that City aren’t interested in either player.

In Jay Dasilva and Tommy Rowe they’re stocked at left-back, while Jack Hunt and Sessegnon look set to battle it out on the right.

They’ve made some shrewd moves this summer and have solved a number of the issues in their squad ahead of Dean Holden’s first season in charge.

It’s a cliche but the return of impressive loanees Liam Walsh and Joe Morrell will be as good as signings if they can repeat the season’s they had last term in League One.