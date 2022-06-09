Bristol City’s stance on potential move for Northampton Town man becomes clearer

Bristol City are still interested in signing Northampton Town defender Fraser Horsfall, according to journalist Gregor McGregor.

However, a potential deal for the 25-year-old could depend on what the future holds for Robbie Cundy at Ashton Gate.

A report from Bristol World last month suggested that Cundy was attracting interest from elsewhere ahead of the summer transfer window.

Cundy has been offered a new deal by the Robins but has yet to agree to fresh terms.

As for Horsfall, he currently has a contract offer on the table from Northampton who are keen to extend his stay at Sixfields Stadium.

Initially linked with a move to the Robins following Northampton’s play-off semi-final defeat to Mansfield Town, the defender is still on the club’s radar.

The Cobblers have set a deadline regarding contract talks with Horsfall, Liam Roberts and Shaun McWilliams who will all become free-agents at the end of June if they opt against agreeing fresh terms.

Nigel Pearson will be looking to help City reach new heights in the Championship later this year following a relatively underwhelming 2021/22 campaign.

The Robins were forced to settle for a 17th place finish in the second-tier standings as they struggled considerably with their consistency.

The Verdict

This is an intriguing update as the Robins are playing the waiting game when it comes to their pursuit of Horsfall.

Whereas City clearly want to keep Cundy at the club, there is a chance that they could miss out on Horsfall if the former Torquay United man continues to dwell on his future.

It could be argued that Pearson may benefit from being able to call upon the services of both of these defenders next season.

Cundy produced some encouraging performances for the Robins in the Championship during the previous term as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 6.63 at this level.

As for Horsfall, he helped Northampton keep 21 clean-sheets in League Two by winning 7.6 aerial duels per game whilst he also made 5.4 clearances per fixture.