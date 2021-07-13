Bristol City’s stance on Nottingham Forest and Stoke City target clarified

Ipswich Town’s Flynn Downes is not currently a Bristol City transfer target despite recent reports, according to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post.

Football Insider has claimed that City have joined Nottingham Forest and Stoke City in the race for Downes.

Additionally, EADT has indicated that AFC Bournemouth are the frontrunners for the 22-year-old at the moment and have made their move.

It is understood that Downes has told Ipswich boss Paul Cook he sees his future elsewhere.

It seems that the in-demand midfielder will not be making a move to Ashton Gate any time soon, however, as MacGregor has revealed he is not currently one of their transfer targets.

He added: “The England youth international is a good player and no doubt City are aware of him, as they are of plenty of good young players.”

Robins boss Nigel Pearson has already added two new midfielders to his squad this summer, signing Matty James and Andy King – who both played under him at Leicester City – on free transfers.

He already has the likes of Adam Nagy, Tyreeq Bakinson, Han-Noah Massengo, Joe Williams, and Kasey Palmer to choose from.

The Verdict

MacGregor is a trusted source when it comes to City, so it seems the South West club won’t be making a move for Downes this summer.

Given both King and James’ arrivals at Ashton Gate and the other options available to Pearson, signing the Ipswich midfielder would’ve been a strange move.

Landing a new striker surely has to be top of the list of priorities, though the City boss has indicated he’s happy with his squad as it is.