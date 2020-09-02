Bristol City’s stance on move for EFL defender becomes clear

Bristol City aren’t interested in a move for Wigan Athletic left-back Tom Pearce despite reports to the contrary, according to Bristol Post’s Gregor MacGregor.

The Robins are gearing up for Dean Holden’s first season as head coach and have snapped up one of Wigan’s players already this summer, signing defensive midfielder Joe Williams.

Previous reports have suggested that City were eyeing a move for Pearce, who joined the Latics from Leeds United last summer, but it appears there is no interest from the Ashton Gate outfit.

MacGregor has claimed that the Robins are not keen on a move for the defender.

The 22-year-old made just eight appearances for the Latics last term with injury issues keeping him out for long periods.

Following Wigan’s administration and subsequent relegation from the Championship, other clubs have been quick to swoop for some of their most prized assets but it appears Pearce won’t be joining City anytime soon.

In ex-England U21s defender Jay Dasilva and the versatile Tommy Rowe, Holden already has some solid options at left-back, while there are other areas the Robins may want to bolster.

They look short at centre-back and are thought to be keen on adding another right-back, while there are question marks over the futures of some of their key attacking players.

The Verdict

MacGregor is a trusted source when it comes to the Robins, so you feel there is indeed no interest.

I don’t think Pearce would’ve been a bad signing for City, particularly with some of the bargains that clubs have been getting for Wigan players this summer, but I’m not sure they need him.

Their focus should be on signing a new centre-back and some cover at right-back, with further investment needed in attacking areas should Famara Diedhiou or Niclas Eliasson leave.