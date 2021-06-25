Bristol City’s stance on move for departing Leeds player clarified

Bristol City are not interested in departing Leeds United defender Barry Douglas despite reports to the contrary, according to the Bristol Post.

The Robins made their first signing of the summer earlier this week, as Nigel Pearson secured a reunion with former Leicester City midfielder Matty James, who joined on a free transfer.

This summer is Pearson’s first transfer window as City boss and sees him start to rebuild the squad after 11 senior players were released.

A string of names have been linked with a move to Ashton Gate, with recent reports claiming that Douglas was in talks to sign for the South West club after Leeds confirmed he would be leaving this summer.

However, The Bristol Post has reported that the Robins are not interested in the 31-year-old left-back.

In fact, it is understood that Pearson is not prioritising the full-back positions at all – with Jay Dasilva and Cam Pring set to be his options on the left flank.

City are said to be weighing up offloading some of their younger left-sided defenders, though that does not include Ryley Towler, who is rated highly at the club.

The Verdict

Douglas has been linked with City for weeks now but it seems he’s not someone that Pearson will be looking to sign any time soon.

His arrival would’ve made sense if the Robins wanted to send Pring out on loan again but it seems the 23-year-old will instead stay with the club as cover and competition for Dasilva.

As he’s staying, signing Douglas would seem a waste of money in a summer where things are already likely to be tight.

The Ashton Gate faithful will want to see the money being spent on improving other parts of the squad.