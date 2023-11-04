Highlights Frank Lampard's previous successes at Derby were largely due to the strong squad he inherited, including talented loan players.

Lampard's track record as a manager, including his time at Chelsea and Everton, raises doubts about his coaching abilities.

Bristol City should prioritize a long-term strategy focused on developing their own talent and being smart in the transfer market, rather than pursuing a big-name manager like Lampard.

Bristol City made the bold decision to sack Nigel Pearson last week, and a host of names have been linked with the vacancy since.

Somewhat surprisingly, it had been suggested that Frank Lampard was a firm favourite to take over at Ashton Gate, but those rumours were cooled hours later.

Naturally, the link got the Bristol City fans talking, and, as is the case with many potential appointments, it divided opinion.

Frank Lampard would not be the right fit for Bristol City

However, it’s hard to make a strong case as to why Lampard should land the Bristol City role.

The obvious positive was his time at Derby, who came within 90 minutes of the Premier League when they reached the play-off final before losing to Aston Villa back in 2019.

But, when you look back on that team, he was given a very strong Rams’ squad, which was boosted by the loan signings of Fikayo Tomori, Harry Wilson and Mason Mount.

All three are now playing at a high level, and, in the case of Tomori and Mount especially, you could argue that Lampard had two of the best players in the league at the time.

With that in mind, was finishing 6th with that Derby squad over 46 games such an achievement?

Of course, those players went to Pride Park due to Lampard, and he could replicate that with the Robins. But, bringing in a manager because he may get a few exciting loan signings in doesn’t seem like a sensible path to go down.

Instead, Bristol City should be targeting a proven coach who can develop their own talent that has come through the ranks.

Bristol City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jason Knight Derby County Permanent Ross McCrorie Aberdeen FC Permanent Rob Dickie QPR Permanent Haydon Roberts Brighton Permanent Taylor Gardner-Hickman West Brom Loan

And, Lampard’s history doesn’t suggest he can be that man.

As mentioned, his time at Derby was certainly helped by the loan trio to help an already expensive squad.

Meanwhile, at Chelsea, Lampard struggled, but you do have sympathy with him considering how the past few years have gone at Stamford Bridge.

His other senior managerial role, at Everton, saw him lose over 50% of his 44 games, winning just 12.

Lampard will argue that he kept them up, but that was down to passion and emotion, with their form at Goodison Park key to that. That’s not to discredit his work, but it doesn’t ease any doubts over his coaching.

We know that Bristol City aren’t going to be the biggest spenders in the Championship, so they need to plan for the long-term.

That means following the blueprint of the Brentford’s and Luton’s of this world, where they look to be smart in the market, and to develop players as they seek to overachieve against clubs with more resources.

Clearly, that requires the structure of the club to be in place, and the head coach is critical, as you need a specific type.

Lampard would be a big name, and you can be sure that some youngsters in the squad would love to work with a legend of English football.

But, in Bristol City’s situation right now, they are right to be exploring alternatives.