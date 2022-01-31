Bristol City’s stance on Antoine Semenyo’s future is clarified as interest emerges

Bristol City are determined to keep Antoine Semenyo at the club today, according to a report from journalist Gregor MacGregor.

It is understood that the forward is currently attracting a significant amount of interest from elsewhere with the transfer window set to close this evening.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Semenyo has experienced a breakthrough campaign at Ashton Gate as he has delivered some eye-catching displays in recent months for the club.

Currently thriving under the guidance of Nigel Pearson, the 22-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on four occasions in the Championship whilst he has also provided his team-mates with six assists.

Semenyo’s latest strike came during the Robins’ 2-2 draw with Preston North End last Saturday.

City were forced to settle for a point in this particular fixture as Emil Riis netted an equaliser for the Lilywhites in stoppage-time.

1 of 30 1) How many league appearances has Daniel Bentley made this season? 20 18 16 14

The Robins will be hoping to call upon the services of Semenyo when they head to Bloomfield Road this weekend to face Blackpool.

Pearson’s side will move level on points with the Seasiders if they pick up a victory on their travels.

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Semenyo has been for the Robins in their recent fixtures, it is hardly a surprise that he is seemingly attracting attention from elsewhere.

Yet with time running out for teams to seal deals, City ought to hold firm if they receive an offer for the forward today as they will not be able to draft in a suitable replacement.

Although the Robins could secure a sizeable fee for Semenyo due to the fact that his contract is not set to expire until 2023, they may find it more beneficial to keep him at the club for the remainder of the season.

By continuing to produce an abundance of creativity in the coming months, Semenyo will help his side achieve a relative amount of success in the Championship whilst he will also increase his transfer value ahead of the summer window.